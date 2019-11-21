Australian Hottie Emily Sears Shows Off Taut Tummy In Black Bra & Leggings

Emily Sears’ most recent Instagram share is leaving little to the imagination of her fans. As those who follow her on the platform know, Sears is no stranger to flaunting her killer figure in a number of sexy outfits that include bikinis and plenty of sexy workout gear as well. In the most recent image that was shared on her page, the model sizzled at the gym.

In the stunning new post, Emily tagged herself in Los Angeles, California. She appeared to be all ready for an intense sweat session while striking a pose at an unnamed gym with a ton of weights and workout equipment just behind her. In the shot, the model wore her long, blond-dyed locks slicked back in a ponytail and curled. Even though she was at the gym, Sears rocked a stunning application of makeup that included eyeliner, mascara, blush, highlighter, eyeshadow, and lipstick.

The model’s amazing figure was also on display in the shot while she sported a black bra that dipped low into her chest, showing off her cleavage for her 4,9 million-plus fans. Her taut tummy took center stage in the shot and she completed the gym-chic look with a pair of black leggings. In the caption of the photo, the stunner tagged 1stphorm, the company that she was promoting.

The post has only been live on Sears’ account for a short time but it has earned the bombshell a ton of attention from her fans, racking up over 17,000 likes in addition to 140-plus comments. Many followers took to the photo to let the social media sensation know that she looks stunning, while countless others gushed over her killer figure. A few more had no words and chimed in using their choice of emoji instead.

Loading...

“Emily, you look really nice. Adorable!,” one of the model’s fans commented on the shot, adding a heart emoji to the end of the post.

“Get after it! Girl! @emilysears I love seeing your fitness and training sprit! And speaking of fitness and training yesterday I completed a grueling upper body workout with my personal trainer and you are one of my favorite idols to working out,” another raved.

Previously, The Inquisitr shared that Sears flaunted her amazing figure for fans once again while promoting the same brand. In this particular photo, the model rocked a black sports bra and grey-colored leggings while she sipped a red drink. It comes as no shock that the photo garnered a ton of attention for Sears with over 50,000 likes.