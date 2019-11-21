Kim Kardashian Has Been Dressing More Conservatively, Reportedly To Appease Kanye West

Kim Kardashian has been a lot more covered up lately.

Kim Kardashian is not necessarily known for her conservative fashion choices. Rather, she’s famous for not being afraid to show a little skin and display her figure in risque photoshoots. This is a theme that has largely carried through with the rest of her sisters. However, Kardashian has been a lot more covered up lately, and many people believe it is in an effort to appease her husband, rapper Kanye West, according to BET.

While it seems unlikely that Kardashian’s sultry looks are gone for good, she has been dressed a lot more conservatively lately, even sporting a few turtlenecks.

For instance, at the American Influencer Awards In Los Angeles, she wore a red kimono that thoroughly covered her neck. Then, at her husband’s Sunday Service performance at Lakewood Church In Houston, she was also well covered up with a high-necked shirt, cardigan, and high-waisted pants. However, her most conservative look lately was arguably the turtleneck maxi dress she wore at The New York Times Dealbook Event, which she attended with West. This ensemble concealed nearly all of her skin.

Things have clearly changed in the Kardashian-West household ever since West began to dive into Gospel music and rediscover his relationship with Jesus Christ. As The Inquisitr previously reported, West recently dropped his new Gospel rap album, Jesus is King. Now he’s not as into his wife’s super sexy looks. He revealed this to her the night before she was expected to make an appearance at the MET Gala Awards this past Spring, as was captured on the reality television series Keeping up with the Kardashians.

“Like the corset, underwear, all that vibe, I just feel like I just went through this transition of being a rapper, and lookin’ at all these girls… I didn’t realize that that was affecting like my soul and my spirit,” West said, according to All Hip Hop.

Kardashian was not happy about this announcement as she had already had a custom made corset prepared for this event.

“The night before you’re going to come in here and say you’re not into the corset look? You’re giving me really bad anxiety… I don’t need any more negative energy,” she told him.

As for his newfound passion for Christianity, Kardashian is supportive but is admittedly not on the same page as her husband yet.

“Just because you’re on a journey and you’re in a transformation, doesn’t mean I’m in the same spot with you,” she told him.