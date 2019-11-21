Rihanna Sizzles In Bikini And ‘Frankenstein’ Shirt As She Lounges In A Pool On Instagram

Rihanna likely dropped several jaws within her 76.9 million-strong following on Instagram when she posted photos of herself in a military-green bikini, sunglasses, and an oversized patterned shirt.

In the first photo, the singer was photographed lounging in a pool with the shirt hanging off her shoulders and obscuring the pattern. But a swipe through the series reveals that it’s covered in green and black illustrations of the Frankenstein monster. She even holds her sunglasses up to the monster’s face in one of the shared snapshots. In another photo, she’s also pictured wearing multiple necklaces, including a gold chain with a large cross pendant embellished with green gemstones.

Although the post offers lots for her fans to ogle at, Rihanna’s caption revealed that it’s meant to promote the sunglasses which are a new item from her fashion brand, Fenty. The sleek, rectangular unisex design is called “Trouble” and retails for $250 on the brand’s website. Rihanna is wearing the tortoiseshell option in her photos –these feature green-tinted nylon lenses and monogrammed gold-tone end tips, It’s also available in black, white and a reddish-brown color they’re calling “Blond Havana.”

The photo series accumulated over 1 million likes and 10,000-plus comments in under an hour. In those comments, fans seemed enthralled by the “Work” singer and many didn’t seem to notice her eyewear.

“In-class having a meltdown.. DAMN,” one person wrote.

“You’re sooooooo BLOODY CUTE!!!” another Instagram user added. “Always messing around.”

“I fell in love with you before you even knew,” a third fan wrote.

A fourth commenter explained Rihanna’s power as a fashion influencer in less than 10 words.

“Now everyone’s gonna want Frankenstein gear,” they said.

The shirt that Rihanna’s wearing doesn’t appear to be a Fenty product and the singer did not reveal its source in her caption or via the tags on the photo.

As for the sunglasses, this isn’t the first time she’s worn this new design on her Instagram page. She rocked the Trouble sunglasses in black in a video she posted on October 18. In the scorching hot clip, she sauntered toward the camera while wearing a bikini and a slinky fuschia tie-dyed cover-up. Her movement was slowed down to match the rhythm of “Best On Earth” by rapper/singer Russ, which only heightens the video’s impact on the viewer. Fans flocked to the post and added over 75,000 comments beneath it. Furthermore, the clip has been watched over 17 million times as of this writing.