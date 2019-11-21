‘American Horror Story’: The Potential Of The Series Running 10 More Seasons Is Possible

'AHS' creator Ryan Murphy suggests that the series could run for 20 seasons if given the opportunity.

With the dust still settling on Season 9 of FX’s American Horror Story, fans are already looking forward to further seasons of the hit anthology series. While FX has already confirmed Season 10 has the green light for production, there is no official confirmation beyond that season. However, according to Deadline, discussions have been had between the show’s creator and the chairman of FX Network regarding the series running for as long as 20 seasons.

When questioned about the potential of renewing American Horror Story beyond Season 10, the show’s creator, Ryan Murphy, agreed that FX’s chairman, John Landgraf, was eager to keep the franchise going.

“Look, John Landgraf has always been incredibly honorable about American Horror Story and he would obviously like to keep it going, and I’d like to keep it going,” Murphy said.

“We’re in the middle of negotiations about beyond season 10. We have had conversations about the show going 20 seasons.”

While there is no official news regarding how many seasons AHS will ultimately run for, Murphy was keen to point out just how popular his show was. In addition to being nominated for 96 Emmy awards, it is also the highest-rated series of all time for the FX Network. With these sorts of figures, it seems more than likely that the series will be renewed beyond Season 10. However, if it isn’t, Murphy is more than happy to pitch the series to another network, namely Netflix.

“If John for some reason said, ‘We don’t want to make this anymore’, would I call up Netflix? Yes. But he’s only ever expressed love and enthusiasm and he wants to keep it going.”

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, while Season 10 has been confirmed, there is no news on the theme of the upcoming season. This year’s theme was slasher horror movies of the 1980s, and fans are already trying to work out what the next theme will be. During celebrations for the 100th episode of the series, Murphy has dropped hints that Season 9 did reveal potential details. As a result of this, viewers are already predicting a theme that will focus on either aliens or urban legends, thanks to some details dropped by a character in Episode 8 of AHS 1984.

American Horror Story has already been renewed by FX for a 10th season. As yet, no premiere date or theme has been officially announced for Season 10.