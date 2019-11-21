Paris Jackson Skipped Her Prom To Attend A Metallica Concert

Paris Jackson, the daughter of the late Michael Jackson, recently attended the Ryan Gordy Foundation Celebrates 60 Years of Motown event in Beverly Hills, California, with her brother, Prince Jackson. While Paris and Prince got ready for the event, Paris revealed that one of the second dresses she tried on would have been her choice dress for her high school prom, which he skipped out on to attend a metal concert, Loudwire reports.

“This is my second dress and I feel like a princess. I never actually went to prom. I skipped it to go see Metallica, so this feels nice,” she said.

Before the revelation, Prince said that he was looking for some new music and Paris said she would share some of her playlists.

“You just started listening to Mötley Crüe, right?” she asked.

Prince confirmed that he started listening to the recently-reunited ’80s band, which Paris said she is a fan of.

“I know you weren’t a huge fan when I was going through my insane phase. But now you’re really getting into all the rock ‘n’ roll bands that I love.”

Paris is currently dating Gabriel Glenn, her bandmate in the Soundflowers who also plays in the L.A. rock band Trash Dogs, Revolver Magazine reports. The 21-year-old has the word “Mötley” tattooed on her inner lip to match her boyfriend, who has “Crüe” in the same spot. Per Rolling Stone, Paris’ sneakers are also decorated with Mötley Crüe lyrics, and she’s also reportedly “obsessed” with American shock rocker Alice Cooper. She also has tattoos that honor David Bowie, John Lennon, Prince, and Van Halen.

In Paris’ private Encino studio — where the King of Pop demoed “Beat It” — are more signs of her heavier-leaning musical tastes. She has a picture of Kurt Cobain in the bathroom, a laptop with an Against Me! sticker, and a Smashing Pumpkins poster on the wall. Elsewhere are vinyl records of Alice Cooper and the Rolling Stones and psychedelic paisley wall hangings.

During the Stone interview, Paris said that her father had a big impact on her musical taste.

“My dad worked with Van Halen, so I got into Van Halen. He worked with Slash, so I got into Guns N’ Roses,” she said, before adding that the late pop star introduced her to Tchaikovsky and Debussy, Earth, Wind and Fire, the Temptations, Tupac Shakur, and Run-DMC.

During the interview, Paris also revealed that her father raised her in a “very open-minded house.”