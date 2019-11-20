Pamela Anderson Rocks Sexy Silk Nightie In Cleavage-Baring Photo

Pamela Anderson is dropping jaws in her most recent social media share. As her fans know, the blond bombshell is one of the most popular actresses on the planet and she regularly shares a mix of throwback photos and current photos on her Instagram page. In the most recent image that was posted on her page, Anderson got sexy in the bathroom.

In the caption of the black-and-white photo, Anderson shared a heartfelt quote along with a heart emoji. In the photo itself, Anderson put one leg on the counter while looking into the camera with her reflection showing in the mirror. The mood was set as a ton of candles appeared all over the bathroom. The model put on a busty display while clad in a silky nightie that left little to the imagination, showing off her signature cleavage. A portion of her toned legs was also on display in the gorgeous shot.

For the occasion, Anderson wore her long blond locks down and curled, with many pieces falling over her face and covering a portion of her eyes. She also rocked a stunning application of makeup that included eyeliner, smoky eyeshadow, blush, and lipstick. Anderson did not specifically mention if this photo was a throwback or a recent shot but it appeared to be newer.

Since the post went live on her page, it’s earned the actress a ton of attention from her fans with over 20,000 likes, in addition to 250-plus comments. While some of the former Baywatch star’s fans were quick to rave over the post using their favorite emoji, countless others chimed in on the beautiful quote. But most fans gushed over the image to let Anderson know that she looks beautiful.

“Beautiful shot love the lighting too,” one of Anderson’s fans commented on the image, adding a red heart emoji to the end of the post.

“Beautiful as ever, I love this shot of you,” a second social media user remarked, adding a flame emoji.

“Touché, sometimes it takes solitude to remember the one who loves you unconditionally is yourself,” another Instagram user chimed in, referencing the quote.

Previously, The Inquisitr shared that Anderson sizzled in another sexy outfit, this time a shimmery black dress that showed some major cleavage. The sexy ensemble also showcased her toned and tanned legs for the camera. That image garnered a ton of attention for the blond bombshell with over 18,000 likes.