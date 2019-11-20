Instagram Bombshell Tammy Hembrow Poses Seductively In Bubblegum Pink Thong Bikini

Tammy Hembrow has been showing off her killer figure in a number of sexy outfits in recent weeks and that’s exactly what she did for fans again on her Instagram page earlier today. The mother of two boasts an impressive following of over 10 million Instagram alone and her fans go wild over just about everything that she shares. In her latest Instagram photo, Hembrow promoted retailer Saski Collection.

In the stunning new photo, the model could be seen on the back of a boat where she appeared to be having a blast. In the killer shot, the model stood on all fours, striking a seductive pose that left little to the imagination. She wore her long, blond locks down and wet and also appeared to be rocking a stunning application of makeup that included blush, highlighter, and lipstick.

Hembrow covered the majority of her face with a pair of oversized sunglasses and the model had her killer figure on full display while clad in a bubblegum pink bikini. The bottoms of the bikini left little to be desired as they featured tiny thong bottoms that showed off her entire derriere. The top of the ensemble was just as sexy and her toned back was visible in the shot as well. She completed the stunning look with a pair of white socks and white and pink Nike sneakers.

In the caption of the image, the model tagged the retailer and also plugged her podcast that she is doing with her sisters. So far the post has earned the beauty a ton of attention from fans with over 187,000 likes and well over 1,000-plus comments. Some of her fans took to the photo to let her know that she looks amazing while countless others raved over her gorgeous figure. A few more had no words and chimed in using their choice of emoji.

“That’s a great photo and I wish you a nice day, dear Tammy,” one fan commented with a series of flower emoji.

“Ughhhh I would LOVE to shoot with this Mama!!! You are so beautiful,” a second Instagram user wrote, adding a few heart-eye emoji to the end of the comment.

“You are so hot it’s not even fair,” another gushed.

Previously, The Inquisitr shared that Hembrow put on a sexy display in another NSFW outfit, this time another bikini that featured g-string bottoms and a low-cut top. In that post, the model tagged retailer Fashion Nova and the photo earned the model rave reviews from fans with over 235,000 likes.