Joe Biden Campaign Accidentally Sends Post-Debate Email Before Debate

Democratic presidential primary candidate Joe Biden, known for his numerous campaign trail gaffes, appears to be staying on-brand, if unintentionally. According to Boing Boing, the former vice president sent out a post-debate email ahead of Wednesday’s Democratic presidential debate.

“I’m leaving the fifth Democratic debate now. I hope I made you proud out there and I hope I made it clear to the world why our campaign is so important,” the email begins.

Elsewhere, the email calls for “more plans,” which appears to be a shot at second-place primary candidate Elizabeth Warren, who frequently touts her vast number of policy plans, Politico reported. The shot could signal that Biden intends to again go after Warren at the debate, following his attacks on her during his October performance.

About an hour after the email was sent, Biden’s campaign sent a follow-up email addressing the mistake, The Hill reported.

“We know Joe is going to make us proud tonight. We were just so excited for it that we accidentally hit send too soon.”

The follow-up email also made the most of the mistake and asked supporters to pitch into the campaign to help it reach a $90,000 fundraising goal before the debate.

Many political figures took to Twitter to ridicule the slip-up.

“Our front runner ladies and gentlemen. They can’t even properly schedule an email,” wrote progressive commentator Krystal Ball.

“Joe Biden’s campaign is as confused and mistake-prone as their candidate,” tweeted Donald Trump’s War Room Twitter account.

“So it’s not just Joe Biden who is confused, his entire campaign is,” wrote Marc Lotter, the director of strategic communications for Trump’s 2020 reelection campaign.

lol the biden campaign accidentally sent out this email now pic.twitter.com/Oh8LbQqfSO — Matt Binder (@MattBinder) November 20, 2019

Loading...

Biden will take the debate stage tonight alongside nine others: Warren, Bernie Sanders, Pete Buttigieg, Kamala Harris, Andrew Yang, Tulsi Gabbard, Amy Klobuchar, Cory Booker and Tom Steyer. The 77-year-old politician has managed to maintain a healthy lead in the polls, despite his campaign’s many slip-ups.

After last month’s debate, a Morning Consult poll revealed that Biden commanded a 10-point lead over Warren, who was still in second place at the time. RealClearPolitics shows Biden has an average of 30.7 percent polling support heading into tonight’s debate, with Warren still in second with 18 percent support — an improvement for Biden when compared to where they stood heading into the previous debate.

Buttigieg continues to rise in the polls and maybe the next contender to pose a threat to Biden. In a recent Saint Anselm College poll of New Hampshire primary voters, Buttigieg took the first place spot, with a 10-point lead over Biden and Warren, who were tied for second place.