Blond Bombshell Charlotte McKinney Bounces In Skintight Yoga Wear At Trampoline Workout

American bombshell Charlotte McKinney wowed her 1.4 million Instagram followers with a triple post update where she posed in skintight yoga wear before engaging in a bouncing workout on a mini-trampoline.

Though the blond beauty may have been thrust into the limelight thanks to her Carl’s Jr. burger-centric commercial, Charlotte’s social media suggests a true dedication to fitness, and her killer body shows the receipts.

In the first picture of the trio, Charlotte posed in a skintight gray yoga set. The top consisted of a sports bra with a trendy sheer panel accent just above the bust. The stunner coupled the sports bra with a pair of matching yoga pants, flaunting her taut midriff in the process.

The yoga pants sported a high-waisted cut which expertly emphasized Charlotte’s hourglass figure. The skintight nature of the fabric hugged the curve of her hips and showcased her toned legs. She completed the look with a pair of chunky white sneakers.

The model wore little — if any — makeup, befitting an exercise jaunt. Her long blond locks were styled into a practical high ponytail to keep her hair out of her face.

The background of the shot was a wall that read “In Goop Health,” as the wellness retreat was organized by Hollywood megastar and Goop website founder Gwyneth Paltrow. The wall, which was painted in various shades of light blue, was the perfect color complement to Charlotte’s sun-kissed skin and dove gray apparel.

In the second part of the upload, Charlotte flaunted her fitness chops by completing a grueling routine on a personal trampoline. The video began with Charlotte doing a number of leg raises while bouncing in rhythm. Though the move might appear simple, the exercise was difficult enough that Charlotte had to take off her black cropped sweatshirt during the routine.

The leg raises eventually incorporated arm movements, and then the routine moved into its second exercise which consisted of a core twist. The last move was a simple toe-tap maneuver.

Though Charlotte confessed in her caption that she may look “crazy,” the blonde added that she thoroughly enjoyed the workout and might be “hooked” on the new fitness trend.

The last post in the three slide update was a scenic view of San Francisco and the Golden Gate Bridge.

The update earned just shy of 12,000 likes and over 100 glowing comments.

“Definitely do not look crazy, more like perfection,” one fan replied, referencing Charlotte’s caption.

“You look amazing… keep it going,” added a second, with a heart-eye emoji.

“Body goals,” proclaimed a third.

Perhaps because of her dedication to fitness, Charlotte is no stranger to flaunting her fabulous figure, and recently stunned in an Oxford shirt dress that barely covered her body, as was previously covered by The Inquisitr.