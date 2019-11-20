Hannah Palmer Flaunts Her Backside In Leopard-Print Bikini And Sheer Knit Top

Hannah Palmer celebrated Wednesday with a steamy bikini photo.

Hannah Palmer was a little more covered up than usual in the bikini photo that she shared on Wednesday. However, the blond bombshell’s 1 million Instagram followers didn’t seem to mind too much.

For her latest sexy social media snapshot, Hannah rocked a tiny string bikini that featured a wild leopard-print pattern and thong bottoms. The 21-year-old Maxim model posed from the side, which provided her fans with a clear view of the round curve of her voluptuous backside. Her bottoms appeared to feature an extremely low front, and the thin side strings sat up high on her slender hips. The garment’s ties were visibly dangling out from beneath Hannah’s swimsuit cover-up.

Instead of rocking a caftan, robe, or another popular style of bathing suit cover-up, she slipped on a cream-colored sweater. It featured a loose knit that made the cozy garment almost completely sheer. The bottom hem of the thin blouse hit Hannah at the hip, leaving her backside totally uncovered.

Hannah Palmer kept the focus of her photo on her pert derriere by keeping most of her famous cleavage covered up. She posed in front of a window with her elbows bent and her fingers curled up against one of the glass panes, which made her left arm block most of her chest. However, a flash of her triangle bikini top was still visible.

Hannah posed in a corner in front of an orange plaster wall covered with vibrant green ivy. She tilted her chin down and turned her head toward the camera, giving a small seductive smile. She kept her beauty look soft and natural with minimal eye makeup and a rosy pink lip, and she wore her golden blond hair in loose curls. Her reflection could be seen in the window in front of her.

In the caption that accompanied her gorgeous snapshot, Hannah revealed that her picture served a dual purpose. It was a promotion for Revolve clothing, and it was also her way of marking “Hump Day.” However, the social media sensation used a camel emoji in place of the word “Hump.”

The model’s Instagram followers let her know that they appreciated her celebratory midweek snapshot by pressing the “like” button on her post over 17,000 times in the span of an hour.

“Best day now,” read one response to her fierce photo.

“You get hotter every pic,” wrote another admirer.

“Love love love those humps!!!” read a third remark.

This isn’t the first time Hannah Palmer has made her Instagram followers go wild over a photo of herself rocking an animal-print bikini. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she sported a tiger-print two-piece earlier this week in a promotional picture for a men’s grooming company.