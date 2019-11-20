Curvy Model Iskra Lawrence Flaunts Derrière In Cheeky Bikini

Curvy model Iskra Lawrence took to Instagram to flaunt her fabulous figure in a colorful, cheeky bikini today.

In the update, the blond beauty was standing outside near a bamboo fence surrounded by palm trees. The location looked to be a beach, but the model did not indicate where she was.

Iskra was wearing a bright, multi-colored bikini. The photo captured her from behind, giving her followers a nice look at her curvy booty in the revealing bottoms. The shot showed Iskra’s from about mid-calf up as she stood in the shade of a tree. The beauty was turned toward the camera, showing a bit of her side and most of her face. She wore her hair down in loose waves and looked to be wearing little — if any — makeup. She smiled as she posed for the camera.

Her caption was an inspirational one that encouraged her followers. The post was a smash hit, garnering over 90,000 likes within an hour of going live.

Iskra’s fans appreciated the emotional message, and many of her female followers seemed eager to tell her how much her story has meant to them over the years.

“I wouldn’t be the person I am today if it wasn’t for your kind and inspirational words so thank you for everything you do. Even if through social media, you really have had an impact, a positive impact, on my life. You are amazing!” one follower wrote.

“You’re one of my biggest inspirations, partly because you’re so real and true!!! I love you very much!” said another fan.

“You’re the best Iskra. You’ve helped me improve my self love and self confidence and I cannot be thankful enough for that. Much love,” commented a third follower.

“I’ll always support you! You’re a breathe [sic] of fresh air,” wrote a fourth fan.

Iskra’s message has always been one of positivity, and she has worked hard to get the modeling industry to accept bodies of all sizes. She is open about her imperfections and embraces them while encouraging others to do the same.

To that end, she often shares unretouched photos to let her fans know what a woman’s body looks like before filters and editing software. The beauty works with Aerie, a brand of American Eagle Outfitters, that features models in photos that have not been altered. One of her more popular photos in recent days showed her flaunting her curves — and her cellulite — in a bikini.