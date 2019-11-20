Russian Bombshell Polina Malinovskaya Leaves Little To The Imagination In Silk Bikini In Bali

Instagram model Polina Malinovskaya set fire to her social media page with a stunning new post that left little to the imagination. As her fans know, the bombshell has racked up a following of over 700,000 on Instagram alone. She’s most well-known for her bikini clad shots, which is what she shared with fans earlier today.

In the gorgeous new update, the model sizzled in not just one but two new photos as well as one video. In the caption of the image, the model tagged herself in Bali where she appeared to be enjoying some fun in the sun. The first photo in the deck showed the stunner striking a pose against a white colored wall. She looked off to the side in the photo, wearing her long blond locks down and straight while a few strands blew in the wind.

She appeared to be wearing minimal makeup in the photo while her amazing figure was on full display in a silky blue bikini that featured a triangle top and tiny little bottoms. Her taut tummy and toned legs took center stage in the image. In the second photo in the series, Malinovskaya rocked the same sexy bikini but this time, she slightly altered her pose. The last post in the series was a video of the model playfully running her hands through her hair and looking into the camera.

Since the post went live on her page, it’s earned the model a ton of attention, racking up over 88,000 likes in addition to 240-plus comments. Some of the bombshell’s fans took to the comments section to let Malinovskaya know that her body looked flawless while countless others asked where they could purchase the same bikini. A few more had no words and flooded the comments section with emoji.

“You’re so beautiful I could watch you all day long,” one of the model’s fans raved.

“Beautiful gorgeous sexy girl,” a second social media user chimed in, adding a series of flame emoji to the end of the post.

“Wooww such a perfect body. You’re incredible,” gushed a third fan.

Previously, The Inquisitr shared that Malinovskaya showed off her amazing figure in another insanely sexy bikini, this time one that was cream in color. Once again, the model struck a pose in Bali but this time she appeared in the ocean as she posed for the shot. Like her most recent social media share, that one earned the Russian model a ton of attention from her fans with over 91,000 likes and over 200 comments.