Australian Bombshell Rosanna Arkle Struts In A Tiny White Thong: ‘Psyching Myself Up’

Social media stunner Rosanna Arkle dropped jaws when she posted a clip to Instagram of her peachy posterior clad in the tiniest of white thongs.

In the video, Rosanna wore a mismatched bikini, opting for a dusky dark blue top with a deep scoop-neck in the back. To complete the set, the stunner wore the tiniest of white thong bikini bottoms. Accented with black trim, the bottoms highlighted the Ozzie stunner’s golden tan while leaving little of her ample derriere to the imagination.

Her accessories included a dainty gold bracelet on her left arm and a large black straw hat to shield her eyes from the Australian sun. Her long blond locks were styled naturally, and the beachy waves cascaded down her back.

The setting for the upload was a dreamy backyard pool with lush green palms bordering the oasis and a cloudless blue sky above. In the pool floated an inviting cerulean lounge float.

The video began with Rosanna walking from her chaise toward the edge of the pool. She appeared to be walking on her tippy-toes, further elongating her tan and toned legs. Her hands rested on the curve of her hips. As she made her way toward the water, she began to lift her arms up in anticipation of getting in.

However, once Rosanna had her arms up to her hat and made it to the ledge of the pool, she paused, as if unsure she actually wanted to jump into the water. Deciding against it, the blond beauty retreated, walking back to her comfy chaise.

Showing her sense of humor, the Australian bombshell made light of the clip in her caption, explaining she was originally “psyching” herself up before deciding “nah.”

Fans loved the booty-baring video and awarded the clip close to 60,000 likes and more than 800 comments.

“Ohh myyy. Views on views on views. Killin’ it babe,” one fan raved, adding a fire emoji.

“Behind you all the way,” joked a second, with the heart-eye emoji and a sunglasses face.

“You’re so unreal a masterpiece omg! Body goals… a goddess,” gushed a third, with a heart-eyes face, a shocked face, a red heart and a fire emoji.

“Perfect woman,” proclaimed a fourth, along with four red rose emoji.

The stunner from down under had previously posted a picture of the bikini ensemble, though no doubt fans appreciate her sizzling encore post.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Rosanna enjoys relaxing by the pool and recently treated fans to a shot in which she’s sunbathing topless at the edge of the water.