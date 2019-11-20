Brandi Glanville Confirms She’s Returning To ‘RHOBH’ And Reveals Season 10 Won’t Be Politically Correct

Brandi Glanville spoke of her role on Season 10 on her podcast.

Brandi Glanville has announced that she will be featured on the upcoming 10th season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

After being spotted with her former co-stars at an event thrown by Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky, the mother of two taped an episode of her podcast series, Brandi Glanville Unfiltered, where she confirmed that she had filmed for the new season.

“I will be back a little bit,” Glanville explained, according to the Daily Mail.

While chatting to her listeners, Glanville denied claims of a boring 10th season without Lisa Vanderpump by suggesting that there were some major things going on between her co-stars and stating that their on-camera antics were “not gonna be [politically correct].”

“Everyone’s like, ‘Oh, everyone loves each other.’ Not true. S**t’s going down right now,” Glanville shared.

During Richards and Umansky’s event, Glanville was joined by a number of former housewives, including Adrienne Maloof, Kim Richards, and Eileen Davidson. However, it was Camille Grammer who she had the most issues with. As she recalled, Grammer avoided her throughout the event after previously starting a feud with her on Twitter.

According to Glanville, she suspected that Vanderpump was encouraging Grammer to go after her. But when she attempted to discuss the issue with her co-star, she was reportedly told that Grammer was “afraid” of her.

“She did avoid me. I didn’t talk to her. I saw her when I walked in… I literally did not see her again the entire night,” Glanville revealed.

Also during Richards and Umansky’s event, Glanville made up with Real Housewives of Beverly Hills guest star Faye Resnick, who previously told her, “No matter how many purses you borrow, you’ll never be a lady.” As Glanville explained, she got “wasted” and made up with her former nemesis. She then, apparently, dance the night away with her.

As The Inquisitr previously revealed, Vanderpump said on Twitter in July that Bravo TV should bring Glanville back to The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills as her replacement following her June exit from the series.

As many fans may have noticed, Vanderpump’s comment was made after Glanville suggested that Grammer was speaking for her.

“First, [Camille Grammer] speaks for herself,” Vanderpump began. “We have seen that. Secondly, I don’t give a damn if [Brandi Glanville] joins [The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills]. In fact, I think she SHOULD join THIS cast, as she would fit in perfectly.”