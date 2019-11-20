Blond Beauty Anna Nystrom Shows Major Cleavage In Low-Cut Bralette

With another new day comes another insanely sexy photo from Swedish model Anna Nystrom. As those who follow Nystrom on social media know, the beauty regularly shows off her amazing figure in a number of sexy outfits and all of her posts earn her rave reviews. While bikinis and fitness gear are her outfits of choice, she also stuns in plenty of other sexy ensembles as well, including lingerie — which is exactly what she did today.

In the most recent photo that was shared on her page, Nystrom snapped a selfie in front of a white canvas background. In the caption of the shot, she told fans that she was excited to enjoy a sushi and movie night as she wished her followers a great evening as well. The model wore her long, blond locks down and waved in addition to a gorgeous application of makeup that included eyeliner, mascara, blush, highlighter, and matte lipstick.

For the photo op, Nystrom playfully ran one hand through her hair and used the other to snap the selfie. The photo was only taken from the chest up but it was still incredibly sexy. While clad in a lacy purple bralette that dipped low into her chest, the blond beauty showed off plenty of cleavage for her fans.

The post has only been live on the Swedish stunner’s page for a short time but it’s already amassed a ton of traffic for the model with over 49,000 likes and 600-plus comments with only an hour of the post hitting her page. Many of the model’s fans commented on the photo to let Nystrom know that she looks beautiful while countless others couldn’t help but rave over her killer cleavage. A few more fans dropped a line to let the beauty know that they’re big fans.

“U look incredible, hope u have a great evening,” one fan commented, adding a heart-eye emoji to the end of the post.

Loading...

“Why are you so gorgeous. I love you so much Anna,” another one of the model’s followers gushed with a flame and heart emoji.

“Hope you had an awesome night. Wish I could have spent it with you, queen,” a third fan raved.

Previously, The Inquisitr shared that Nystrom delighted her fans with another smoking hot post, this time in a sexy schoolgirl ensemble. In the stunning snapshot, the social media sensation rocked a black miniskirt, tights, a crop top, and over-the-knee boots. Like her most recent share, that one garnered a ton of attention from fans with over 128,000 likes and 1,100-plus comments.