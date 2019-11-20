Lisa Vanderpump Discusses Vanderpump Dogs Spinoff After Quitting ‘RHOBH,’ Says She’s ‘Not Denying It’

Lisa Vanderpump may have a new show coming soon.

Lisa Vanderpump may have freed up her busy schedule when she quit her role on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. Yet, according to a new report, she may be on the verge of taking on yet another Bravo TV reality series.

On November 20, Page Six revealed that during a chat with the British reality star at BravoCon in New York City this past weekend, they learned that Vanderpump couldn’t yet confirm that the network would soon launch a new show based out of Vanderpump Dogs, her animal rescue center in West Hollywood. Nonetheless, she wasn’t denying that the potential series was in the works.

“I would love to say that’s true. But, you know, you’re just gonna have to ask Bravo. I’m not denying it. I think you should ask Bravo, because, you know, I don’t want to get in trouble,” Vanderpump teased.

According to Vanderpump, she believes it is an “excellent idea” to launch a show at her animal rescue center and noted that she feels it “should happen.” Vanderpump then said that it “might happen” before adding that she is not allowed to confirm any news regarding Bravo TV’s possible upcoming programming.

In March, Page Six told readers that Vanderpump was in development on a new project about Vanderpump Dogs and that her former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills co-stars, including Erika Girardi, Lisa Rinna, Teddi Mellencamp, Dorit Kemsley and Kyle Richards, weren’t happy about the news.

As Page Six explained, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast felt that the concept for a Vanderpump Dogs show was created at their “expense.” After all, they had spent the past several months discussing a matter related to the animal rescue center on the ninth season of the series.

As fans of the show will recall, an allegedly leaked story about Kemsley and an animal she supposedly abandoned after adopting it from Vanderpump Dogs was at the forefront of Season 9 and never appeared to be resolved. While the majority of the show’s cast members accused Vanderpump of leaking the story about Kemsley, Vanderpump denied doing so and insisted that she didn’t want the story to get out. Meanwhile, Vanderpump’s former friend, Kyle Richards, suggested that Vanderpump had leaked the story before speaking out in support of Kemsley in an effort to get double publicly for Vanderpump Dogs.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Vanderpump confirmed her exit from The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills in June.