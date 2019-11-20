Elsa Hosk Sizzles In Tiny Gold & Black Bikini In Triple Instagram Update

Elsa Hosk put her stunning body on full display by wearing in a tiny black and gold bikini in an Instagram post today. She shared her beautiful, beachy look in three photos on her account.

The triple update showed Elsa posing on a bench covered in colorful Aztec-patterned cloth. She appeared to be on a wooden porch, which was surrounded by beautiful trees. The IMG model rocked a tiny black bikini top with an intricate gold pattern and a plunging neckline that put some of her ample cleavage on full display.

Elsa’s rock-hard abs were putting on show between the top and a matching thong bottom, which sat high on her hips to accentuate her toned thighs. She completed the look with a giant red, gold and black cover-up.

For the photoshoot, the Swedish stunner rocked a minimal makeup look that included contoured cheeks, nude lips and smoky brown eye shadow. Her short, blond hair fell down her shoulders in messy waves.

The first photo was taken from a side angle as Elsa grasped a blue railing and posed on her knees on the bench. She threw her head back and closed her eyes, showing off her luscious locks. And, with her back slightly arched, she allowed the cover-up to fall to her elbows and hang down behind her.

Elsa’s second image showed her head-on, giving fans a stunning view of her body. This angle showed that the thong sat high on her waist, further revealing her toned tummy. Still on her knees in this image, she spread her legs slightly and raised one arm to the roof of the deck while the other remained at her side. Now, the cover-up’s oversized long sleeves were visible as they covered her arms.

Finally, the third image captured Elsa from the other side, sitting on the railing with her feet sprawled out on the bench below. In it, she hung on to ropes above her and flexed a bit, showing off her arm muscles. Her long, lean legs were also emphasized by the angle as she kicked them outward.

The post garnered more than 81,000 likes and over 300 comments within just one hour.

“You are my one love,” one fan said with a heart, referencing Elsa’s caption.

Another user called the model an “absolute goddess.”

“My dear godddddd,” a third follower added with heart-eye emoji.

Many other fans simply expressed admiration for Elsa’s flawless physique with various emoji.

Although Elsa did not reveal her location in this post, she did share in her previous update that she was in Jamaica. In that image, the Victoria’s Secret Angel wore an intricate yet minuscule black ensemble.