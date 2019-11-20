Blond Bombshell Abby Dowse Flaunts Her Sweaty Body In Red Hot Lingerie

Instagram sensation Abby Dowse took to the photo-sharing website to show off her fabulous figure in red hot lingerie today.

In the update, the beauty was standing on a deck in front of an open doorway in bright sunlight. The stunner said that the morning sunshine was causing her to squint as well as sweat, according to the caption. However, her dewy skin seemed to be a perfect fit for the sexy ensemble she was wearing.

The picture captured the model from the mid-thigh up. Abby’s bra featured a low-cut, scoop neck and a mesh section across the bottom. The design showed off her voluptuous chest. Her panties were a classic bikini style with the side straps pulled high on her hips, bringing attention to her slim waist. The red color of the ensemble popped against Abby’s bronze skin.

For the snap, the beauty leaned toward the camera and arched her back slightly — a pose that made her ample chest even more a point of focus. Her curvy hips and toned thighs were also on display. With one hand in her hair and another on her thigh, she gave the camera a sexy pout.

The stunner appeared to be makeup-free for the photo, wearing just a pink gloss on her full lips. She held her hair up in a messy bun with tendrils fall around her face. She accessorized the look with dainty gold necklaces, a bracelet and hoop earrings.

In the caption, Abby mentioned that the lingerie came from the fashion brand Lounge.

Abby’s fans seemed to be thrilled to see her sweating in the skimpy set.

“You make red look sooo hot!!” one follower wrote.

“Wow you are incredibly beautiful and you are a beautiful princess,” a second admirer gushed.

“So gorgeous and classy as always!” commented a third fan.

“OMG, what a body!” a fourth follower said.

Abby has a body that was made for modeling lingerie and sexy bathing suits. Over the past several months, she has posed in dozens of bikinis for a number of brands, including Fashion Nova and Oh Polly. She doesn’t seem to mind flashing some skin and often pushes the limits of Instagram’s policies regarding nudity.

When she isn’t flaunting her curves in swimwear, she likes to show off her figure in other revealing outfits. She recently rocked a pair of Daisy Dukes with a leather corset top and thigh-high boots.