Sarah Hyland Owns ‘Questionable Wardrobe Malfunction’ In Slinky Dress While Enjoying River Cruise In Paris

Sarah Hyland isn’t letting a wardrobe malfunction ruin her day or her latest Instagram upload.

The Modern Family star shared a new set of photos today from her trip to Paris, where she has been visiting with her fiance, Wells Adams. The new addition to her Instagram page included three photos from the couple’s river cruise through the City of Love, all of which contained a breathtaking view of the Eiffel Tower glowing at night.

Sarah herself was quite a stunning sight in the series of snaps, too. The 28-year-old looked absolutely gorgeous in a slinky black dress that boasted shimmering silver detail all over the fabric, which gave the actress’s look a bit of glitz. Upping the ante of the eye-popping look was the garment’s daringly low-cut neckline, which plunged well past the star’s bust, teasing a glimpse at her flat midsection and putting plenty of cleavage on display.

Unfortunately, the daring design of Sarah’s dress posed a bit of a problem during her romantic night out. She explained to her fans that she suffered a “questionable wardrobe malfunction,” which were documented in the trio of snaps.

Swiping through the upload, fans saw Sarah narrowly avoid not only a nip slip but one of her breasts falling out of the garment in its entirety. The actress totally owned the potential overexposure. She couldn’t help but flash a huge smile by the end of the photo series when she realized just how close she came to flashing her fiance behind the camera — though Wells hardly seemed to mind his girl showing off some skin.

The Bachelor in Paradise star was quick to hit the comments section, where he posted nothing more than a drooling face emoji to express his feelings about the ordeal.

Sarah’s 6.9 million Instagram followers seemed to echo his sentiments. The triple update has earned over 307,000 likes after just six hours of going live to the social media platform. It also garnered more than 500 comments from fans expressing their own feelings about the sitcom star’s jaw-dropping display.

“I don’t see a malfunction! Only pure beauty!!” one fan wrote.

“This is the hottest you’ve ever looked,” said another.

Loading...

“Serving me Kate Moss and i’m here for it,” commented a third.

Whether she’s showing some skin or not, Sarah often dazzles her Instagram following with her stunning looks. Earlier this month, the actress attended the People’s Choice Awards, where she looked as glamorous as ever in a bold orange gown with two sexy, thigh-high slits. She, of course, shared a snap of her ensemble on Instagram, and her fans went wild, awarding it over 292,000 likes.