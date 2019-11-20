Jennifer Lopez Flaunts Enviable Cleavage In A Steamy Wet Look Capturing The 50-Year-Old In An Intense Moment

Jennifer Lopez shared a seductive photo of herself with her 105.5 million Instagram fans and followers on Wednesday. The fresh social media upload came from a GQ story by Jessica Pressler who called JLo “a movie icon, a global pop icon, and an internet-melting fashion icon.” For those reasons and so much more, the 50-year-old superstar was named GQ‘s Icon of the Year for 2019.

In the Instagram image, the “Jenny From the Block” singer wore a provocative leather frock designed by Dennis Blasso and priced at $3,600, as stated in the GQ article. Just the top of the garment was showing in the black-and-white photo she posted, with the star’s enviable cleavage in full view. Her dark hair rocked a wet look with messy strands falling around her eyes and washed out curls hitting her neck and one of her bare breasts.

The intensity of her stare overshadowed her barely-there makeup. She posed with her mouth slightly open. The most striking aspect of her sartorial statement was a fairly thick, silver choker made by Cartier, who sells the bauble for $128,000.

Jennifer’s online fans seemed captivated by her newest social media post. Within two hours of going live, more than 239,000 admirers liked the upload while 1,800 commented on the shot. Many of her Instagram followers sent regards via a variety of emoji, including the symbols for black hearts, flames, red hearts, heart-eye faces, star-eye faces, and clapping hands.

Others wrote their sentiments in words, praising the veteran actress and telling her how they feel.

“Slay my life queen,” stated one fan.

“You inspire me, Jennifer,” remarked a second person, who added three different heart emoji to the comment.

Loading...

Pressler’s GQ profile dug deep into the star’s life. Since the author wrote the New York magazine article that led to the screenplay for Hustlers, the two women obviously had a connection when they sat down to talk in JLo’s Manhattan penthouse apartment.

Pressler started to call the artist’s packed year “a Lopezaissance,” but didn’t quite go there even though 2019 saw a lot of work from the legendary performer. Not only did she star in the steamy film, Hustlers, she also got engaged to Alex Rodriguez, flitted from one destination to another with her “It’s A Party” tour, appeared on the Versace runway in Milan, and started production on the Marry Me movie with Owen Wilson and Maluma.

Even with all that behind her, she still faces a spate of other activities in 2020, including a Super Bowl halftime performance with Shakira and a slew of awards shows, many of which she will most likely be involved in.

Although Jennifer’s plate is full, it’s nothing new for the icon. As she told GQ, “Don’t call [this] a comeback — I been here for years!”