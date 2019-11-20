Jenelle Evans Quietly Returns To Social Media With Facebook Posts

Since announcing that she left her husband of two years, former Teen Mom 2 star Jenelle Evans has stayed quiet on most of her social media platforms. However, the mom of three has quietly been posting on her Facebook account and some of her posts are seemingly directed towards her recent announcement according to a report from Intouch Weekly.

Recently, Jenelle shared a post to her Facebook page that showed a picture of Sean “Diddy” Combs’ ex Cassie with someone new. The post included a long caption about relationships and reclaiming time.

“Cassie spent 10 YEARS with Diddy, and they broke up with nothing but memories to show for a DECADE together. Then she met someone else and got engaged AND pregnant in LESS than [a] year. I been saying it for YEARS. These men know WHAT they want and WHO they want it from. Don’t let your boyfriend keep you from your HUSBAND, sis. Life is too short. You could meet someone TODAY who has better intentions for you than a man you’ve known for 10 years. #ReclaimYoTime,” the post read in its entirety.

While Jenelle didn’t state why she shared the post, the timing of it seems strange, especially considering she announced she was leaving her husband less than three weeks ago. The report also pointed out other posts that Jenelle has been sharing to her Facebook that seem to be in response to her recent announcement.

A week after announcing the split, she shared a post about divorce. The former reality star also shared two more posts to Facebook in the week following her announcement which seemed to subtly shade her estranged husband.

Jenelle hasn’t spoken out publicly since announcing the split, returning to Twitter only once to tell her fans to “stop reading into everything.” The return to Twitter came after fans speculated she was returning to Teen Mom 2 after she posted a throwback photo of herself filming an Unseen Moments special. She took to the social networking site to set the record straight and explain that the photo was from when she was pregnant with her daughter.

Of course, fans may be reading in to Jenelle’s Facebook posts too much as well. However, many are shocked that she split from her husband in the first place.

While Jenelle has stayed quiet about leaving the relationship, her estranged husband has not. In a recent Facebook post of his own, David claimed he is “much happier” since the split from Jenelle.