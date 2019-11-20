Kim Kardashian Puts Hourglass Figure On Display In SKIMS Matching Set

Kim Kardashian’s shapewear line, SKIMS, was fully restocked online on Wednesday afternoon, and the reality star celebrated by showing some of the products off. In a new photo posted to her Instagram account, Kim rocked a brown matching set from the collection, which perfectly showcased her hourglass figure.

The photo showed Kim standing tall in front of a tan-colored backdrop. She wore a basic, tannish-brown bra that tightly hugged the shape of her chest and pushed a small bit of cleavage out of the top. Kim’s stellar and tan abs were on full display in between the bra and a pair of matching, high-waisted leggings that clung to the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star’s toned legs and shapely hips. The look did nothing but favors for Kim’s famous curves.

Of course, the beauty mogul rocked a stunning makeup look to finish off her outfit, including smoky eye shadow, darkened and shaped brows, expertly contoured cheeks, a bright highlight, and a neutral color on her lips. Her black hair was pulled back into a sleek ponytail behind her head, with a few strands left out to frame her face.

With her arms at her sides and her head up high, Kim stared powerfully into the camera.

The post garnered over 393,000 likes and nearly 2,000 comments within one hour since it went live on Kim’s page. Fans left a ton of love for both the shapewear line and the mother of four’s flawless physique.

“Can’t hate the hustle,” one fan wrote with a fire emoji.

“I love you Kim,” another user added with a heart.

“Please restock the bodysuits!!!” a third follower begged.

“Kim I love your outfit,” said another follower.

Kim revealed in an earlier Instagram post on Wednesday that SKIMS would be relaunching along with four new styles. She modeled one nude-colored bodysuit herself in a post that showed three other women rocking the new products, as well.

“I can’t wait for everyone to finally get this!!!” Kim wrote in the caption.

Kim initially announced the pending restock last week, as The Inquisitr previously reported. In yet another stunning photo, the reality star rocked a black, thin-strapped, tank-top-style bodysuit with a high cut to show off her super-toned thighs. She explained the reasoning for the delay in restocking her products, but her fans didn’t appear to mind at all. That photo garnered over 3 million likes since it was posted, as well as more than 11,000 comments.