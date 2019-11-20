‘Maxim’ Bombshell Kara Del Toro Flaunts Cleavage In Smoking Hot White Mini Dress

Maxim bombshell Kara Del Toro gave her 1.1 million Instagram followers a sizzling triple Instagram update showcasing her toned physique in a smoking hot white mini dress.

In the first snap in the series, all featuring Kara in the same outfit in a variety of poses, the bombshell was standing in front of a building with large brick red double doors and white brick along the exterior. Kara didn’t specify her location in the caption or in the geotag of the post, and the full sign above the door wasn’t visible in her snap. However, the main focus of the shot was Kara’s insane body.

The bombshell rocked a silky white mini dress that left little to the imagination. The top had a low-cut neckline that draped across her ample assets, and fabric that stretched across her torso in a way that was clingy but not overly tight. A tantalizing hint of cleavage was visible in the snap, and the whole dress was held up by two insanely thin straps that stretched over her shoulders. The dress itself was a mini length and showed off her toned thighs, and a gold belt around the waist with a chain detail emphasized her hourglass physique.

Kara kept the accessories simple, adding a pair of sunglasses, hoop earrings, and two layered necklaces to draw more attention to her cleavage. She draped a white furry coat over her shoulders, allowing it to slip down on one side. She mentioned in the caption that she was “out here dressing for winter” despite the warm temperature.

Kara’s hair tumbled down in gentle curls, and her makeup was natural yet stunning in the snap. In the second picture in the series, Kara pulled her white furry coat all the way on, posing with one hand on her waist and her legs spread slightly to show off her toned thighs. In the third and final snap in the series, Kara stared straight at the camera pursed her plump lips, blowing a kiss.

Her followers couldn’t get enough of the wintery post, and it received over 6,600 likes within just 45 minutes. Many of her fans took to the comments section to share their thoughts with the bombshell.

“One day i wanna meet you, to Talk with you, take photos and Spend Time with you. Its on my bucket list,” one follower said.

Another fan said “you’re a queen.”

Yet another follower commented that “this outfit is everything.”

Kara has been keeping her followers entertained with plenty of posts, including a recent series of snaps from the Revolve Awards where she posed alongside several of her stunning friends.