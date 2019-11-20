Buxom Bombshell Demi Rose Puts Insane Curves On Display In Skimpy White Lingerie

British bombshell Demi Rose tantalized her 10.8 million Instagram followers with a smoking hot snap from a photoshoot she did in which she donned skimpy white lingerie.

In the snap, Demi reclined on what appeared to be a leather couch, and was lit with a variety of lights that cast a pink and blue tinge over various parts of the photo. The buxom bombshell was posed with one hand propping up her head, and the other crossed just in front of her insane curves. Her brunette locks were down in wild curls, and she rocked makeup that accentuated her natural beauty.

The beauty donned a skimpy white lingerie set that left little to the imagination. The top was crafted of two small triangles that could barely contain her ample assets, with small cut outs in the middle that exposed even more skin. The neckline of the lingerie was plunging, revealing a tantalizing amount of cleavage for Demi’s eager followers. Thin white straps stretched over her shoulder as she reclined on the couch.

Demi’s body was positioned in a way that the bottoms weren’t too visible in the shot. Her leg was bent in a pose that emphasized her voluptuous booty, and fans could just barely see a glimpse of white fabric near her waist, stretching over her hips. The bottoms exposed her thick thighs and rear, and her position emphasized her generous assets.

The British babe’s followers couldn’t get enough of the sizzling snap, and the post quickly racked up over 5,200 likes within just 15 minutes. She clarified in the caption of the post that the smoking hot picture was from a photoshoot that she did with Bad Influence magazine, and encouraged her followers to sign up for the magazine. Many of her fans took to the comments section to share their thoughts on the sexy photoshoot.

“You’re on fire lately, whew,” one fan commented.

“You are looking so beautiful,” another follower added.

One fan showered her with praise, and said “Demi you are always so amazing and incredibly gorgeous.”

Yet another follower simply said “speechless,” followed by a string of emoji including the heart eyes emoji and flame emoji.

Her latest Instagram update was a departure from her content over the past few days. Demi has been keeping her fans updated on her trip to Cannes, France, by sharing smoking hot snaps of herself in various outfits. Just a few days ago, she flashed some major cleavage in a sizzling red mini dress.