Hilary Duff Shows Off Grown Up ‘Lizzie McGuire’ Look, Poses With Adam Lamberg Who Played Gordo

Hilary Duff is ready to reprise her role as Lizzie McGuire and on Wednesday, she took to her Instagram to share a photo of herself with an old co-star.

In the photo, Hilary is showing of Lizzie McGuire’s grown up style which consists of a pair of distressed jeans and a tie-dyed green shirt. The outfit is paired with a pair of blue boots. She is wearing her blonde hair pulled back. The look is accessorized with a belt as well as an “L” necklace. For anyone who grew up watching the show, the style is definitely true to Lizzie.

Beside her stands Adam Lamberg who played Lizzie’s best friend, David ‘Gordo’ Gordon, stands beside her.

The photo had over 1 million likes in the first two hours it was posted showing that fans are excited to see Adam Lamberg reprising his role. There were plenty of comments on the photo and many of them were from fans who are excited to see Lizzie and Gordo back together again.

With the photo, Hilary included a caption in which she wrote the opening lyrics to the Lizzie McGuire theme song.

Hilary released a statement to Us Weekly about Adam’s return to the show saying, “Gordo was an essential piece of the puzzle to what made the original Lizzie McGuire so authentic and beloved. I couldn’t imagine the series without him. I can’t wait for fans to see what he’s up to 15 years later and how he fits into Lizzie’s adult world.”

When the show was first announced, it was unclear if anyone besides Hilary Duff from the original cast would be returning to the show, but as time has gone on, fans have been getting more information about what they can expect from the show which will premiere on Disney’s new streaming service Disney+ next year.

The show will focus on Lizzie who is turning 30-years-old and is now living in the city. Hilary has been sharing some updates about the show and last month, she shared a photo of the first day of filming in New York. In the photo, Hilary showed off more of Lizzie McGuire’s style with a black shirt, plaid jacket, and a matching plaid skirt. Over the outfit she wore a long yellow coat and paired it with black boots.

While fans will have to wait for the new show, they can catch up with episodes of Lizzie McGuire on Disney+.