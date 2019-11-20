Victoria’s Secret Bombshell Alessandra Ambrosio Snorkels In The Maldives In Revealing Black Swimsuit

Alessandra Ambrosio is making her fans really envious as she continues to share photo from her picture-perfect getaway to the Maldives. As those who follow the Victoria’s Secret model on social media know, Ambrosio is no stranger to flaunting her bikini body in a wide-range of sexy swimwear from her own clothing line, Gal Floripa, which is what she did today. In the stunning new post that was shared on her page, Ambrosio sizzled in two new shots.

In the first photo in the series, the model could be seen facing her backside to the camera. She looked off to the side in the shot and just in front of her was a gorgeous blue body of water. The beauty wore her long, dark locks down and wet and showed off her pert derriere in a black swimsuit that left little to the imagination. Ambrosio accessorized her beach-ready look with a goggles and a snorkel on her head and a pair of fins in her hand.

The next image in the series was just as beautiful as the first. In that particular photo, Ambrosio posed with her front side facing the camera. The bombshell raised one hand in the air and placed the other at her side with a pair of fins in hand. The model’s taut tummy and toned legs were on display in a sexy black one-piece that featured cut-outs in the middle and looked almost identical to a bikini.

In the caption of the shot, Ambrosio told fans that she had gone snorkeling, noting that she was in the Maldives. The photo has only been live on her page for a short time but it’s earned the mother of two a ton of attention, racking up over 35,000 likes and well over 100 comments. Some of the model’s fans took to the photo to rave over her amazing figure while others let the model know that they’re envious of her trip. A few more had no words and commented using emoji.

“Always love u wearing bikini,” one fan commented on the shot, adding a smiley face emoji.

“Beautiful! Absolutely amazingly stunning,” another wrote.

“Love this and the view,” a third social media used gushed along with a heart-eye emoji.

Previously, The Inquisitr shared that the model showed off her gorgeous figure once again, this time while clad in a pair of yoga pants and a matching bra. That photo racked up an impressive 175,000 likes in addition to nearly 700 comments.