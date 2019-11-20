Supermodel Christie Brinkley Goes Topless Under Silky Robe In Smoking Hot Throwback Shot

Model Christie Brinkley took to her popular Instagram page earlier today to share another stunning shot with her fans. As those who follow the blond bombshell on social media know, Brinkley posts her fair share of current photos while mixing in some throwbacks for fans, as well. In her most recent social media share, the stunner looked picture-perfect in a photo from Vogue Magazine.

In the shot, the model struck a sexy power pose against a purple backdrop, leaning one leg forward and planting the other firmly on the ground. She wore her short, blond tresses down and curled while it appeared as though a strong fan was blowing her locks sideways. The model rocked a gorgeous application of makeup that included eyeliner, mascara, blush and bright red lipstick.

Brinkley left little to the imagination in the image, sporting a long, silky robe that fell all the way down to her knees. Underneath, the model went totally topless, covering a portion of her chest with the fabric from the open robe to make it Instagram-safe. Her toned and tanned legs were also on full display in the snapshot. She paired the look with some insanely short red shorts and matching red heels. In the caption for the post, the model tagged designer Vera Wang and Vogue Magazine.

The image has only been live on her page for less than an hour, but it’s already earned the supermodel a decent amount of attention with over 1,000 likes and 20-plus comments. Some fans took to the photo to let Brinkley know that she looks drop-dead gorgeous while countless others raved over her toned figure. A few more followers had no words and expressed their opinion by commenting with emoji.

“That has always been an amazing shot!” one of Brinkley’s followers gushed with a few clapping hand emoji attached to the end of the comment.

Loading...

“I can help you slip into something a little more modest!” another fan joked while adding a few heart emoji.

“Amazing how much you and sailor look like each other! Such beautiful, strong women!” a third Instagram user raved.

Previously, The Inquisitr shared that the model posted another NSFW photo for her fans. In that one, she struck a pose in a sexy bikini while she rode a red bike. That capture earned the mother of three a ton of attention from her fans with over 3,000 likes and more than 90 comments.