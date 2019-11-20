Gwen Stefani Flashes Some Leg And Abs In Short Cut-Out Mini Dress With Fishnets On ‘The Voice’

Gwen Stefani keeps blowing her fans' minds with her looks on 'The Voice.'

Gwen Stefani made another flashy fashion choice for Tuesday night’s episode of The Voice. She shared a few photos of her latest look on Instagram, which gave her fans the opportunity to share their thoughts about her eye-catching ensemble. Unsurprisingly, her look received rave reviews.

Gwen’s latest outfit was another mini dress. For the Monday night episode of The Voice Live Playoffs, she rocked the same short style, but that elaborate garment was a wild mixture of animal print and sheer fabric that showed off her bra. This time, she sported a dress that flashed her abs.

The stunning garment was a feminine pale pink, but its super short length combined with two large missing swaths of fabric added a bit of a daring edge to Gwen’s look. These large triangular cutouts showcased the “Hollaback Girl” singer’s toned stomach and drew attention to her slim waist.

Gwen Stefani’s mini dress also had an added touch of opulence. Glittering beads and sparkling gems were used to create exquisite swirls and sunbursts. Gwen completed her outfit with the black fishnets that she’s so fond of, and she accessorized her look with numerous gold bracelets and chunky rings.

Gwen was rocking a long bob with thick bangs on Monday night, but that was obviously a wig. For Tuesday night’s episode of The Voice, she left her forehead bare by wearing her layered platinum tresses down in soft waves. Her chic hairstyle included a small bouffant, which created a little extra volume. Her lips were a pale pink that almost matched the color of her dress, and she was sporting the dark and dramatic eye makeup that her fans have become so accustomed to seeing.

The above photo of Gwen Stefani’s dress has garnered over 126,000 likes so far. They included a coveted Instagram kudos from Jennifer Aniston. Gwen’s bejeweled pink ensemble also received plenty of praise in the comments section of her post.

“You looked gorgeous tonight!! I love this new more sophisticated look on you,” wrote one fan.

“This is by far the best look you have ever had. Amazing!!!!” another remarked.

Gwen uploaded two additional photos of the dress. In the first, she’s standing up beside her boyfriend and co-coach on The Voice, Blake Shelton. She’s posing from the side, providing a better view of one of her garment’s large cutouts. This snapshot helped her score a like from Paris Hilton.

The other photo was snapped from further back, so it showed a lot more of Gwen’s shapely legs. Gwen was pictured posing with her three team members on The Voice: Rose Short, Joana Martinez, and Myracle Holloway.

In response to Gwen’s photos, a few of her fans compared her to a certain famous doll.

“Can you be anymore barbie in this pic!” wrote one admirer.

“A barbie and a cowboy,” another remarked in the comments section of the photo of Gwen and Blake.

Fans can see more of Gwen Stefani’s incredible style by watching The Voice.