Kim Zolciak Confirms ‘Don’t Be Tardy’ Season 8 On Instagram, Shares Videos From Filming

Kim Zolciak is returning to Bravo TV with her family.

Kim Zolciak and her family are heading back to Bravo TV for an eighth season of the Real Housewives of Atlanta spinoff series, Don’t Be Tardy.

On Tuesday, November 19, after making a number of appearances throughout the weekend at BravoCon in New York City, Zolciak confirmed the exciting news with her fans and followers on Instagram. For the post, she shared a behind-the-scenes video of herself and her husband, Kroy Biermann, taping their show confessionals.

“Behind the scenes yesterday. We had so much fun. [Don’t Be Tardy] Season 8 baby. I love this man oh so much,” Zolciak wrote in the caption of her post, which included several videos of herself and Biermann goofing off on set.

Although rumors swirled online in regard to Don’t Be Tardy potentially being moved to another network, Zolciak set those reports straight by confirming to a curious fan in the comments section of her post that she and her family would still be seen on Bravo TV.

As fans of Zolciak and her family well know, Don’t Be Tardy was first started as a special about Zolciak and Biermann’s 2011 wedding. However, after the special premiered to stellar ratings, Bravo TV opted to turn the special into a full-on series, and it has continued to deliver impressive ratings for the network ever since.

While attending BravoCon over the weekend, Zolciak admitted to OK! Magazine that filming on the eighth season of Don’t Be Tardy has been stressful before clarifying that if it was up to her, she’d get paid to film with her family “forever.”

“It’s a lot different than any other season. It’s definitely a different pace. There’s a lot of highs and a lot of lows,” she explained.

Also during the interview, Zolciak was asked what it would take for her to consider a return to The Real Housewives of Atlanta.

“Honey, they don’t have enough money. I don’t mind. Therapist doesn’t have enough time. You know what? I think it was really fun, I guess when I had gone back. I thought, ‘Oh everybody’s grown, and we’re all going to be in this great place.’ And I definitely didn’t expect [the drama],” she explained.

Zolciak appeared on The Real Housewives of Atlanta in a full-time role for the series’ first five seasons and later returned in a guest role for Season 9 and a friend role for Season 10.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Zolciak also shot down the idea of returning to The Real Housewives of Atlanta during one of BravoCon’s panel events.