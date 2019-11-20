American Fitness Model Qimmah Russo Flaunts Insane Physique In White Lingerie

Qimmah Russo shared a new update to her Instagram page in which she shows off her insanely fit physique, and her fans are loving it. On Wednesday, the American fitness model took to the popular social media to share a snapshot of herself in a lingerie set to promote the Bellus Bamboo underwear from Body Engineers.

The post consists of a side-by-side photo that shows Russo in the same lingerie but striking different poses. The fitness model is seen standing in front of a white backdrop as she wears a white two-piece that consists of a sporty bra with thin straps that go over her shoulders. The top features cups that slightly overlap and the Body Engineers logo printed in black at the bottom elastic.

Russo teamed her bra with a pair of matching white bottoms that also features the brand’s logo on the waistband. The underwear bottoms sit higher on the sides and lower at the front, which accentuates her wide, strong hips.

In the left photo, Russo is facing the camera straight-on with her legs apart. In the photo in the right, the model is slightly to the left as she stands with one leg in front of the other, in a pose that showcases her booty and toned midsection.

As she indicates in her Instagram bio, Russo is an athlete and ambassador for Body Engineers, which means she often promotes its products on her Instagram feed.

Russo wore her raven hair in a middle part and styled down in large, loose waves that cascade over her shoulders, coming to a rest on her chest. In both photos, Russo is shooting a fierce gaze at the camera with her lips slightly parted into a smile. She wore mascara and some eyeshadow that gives extra depth to her eyes.

Since going live, the post — which Russo shared with her 1.2 million Instagram followers — has garnered more than 24,800 likes within about an hour of being published, as of the time of this writing. The same time period also brought in upwards of 350 comments to the photo, which will likely continue to rake in interactions in the coming hours.

Loading...

Users of the social media platform took to the comments section to praise her physique by showering her with compliments and emoji.

“Goddess,” one user wrote, trailing the words with a heart eyes emoji.

“Wow,” said another fan, including heart eyes emoji and red hearts before continuing, “lost for words.”

“[H]ope you have a excellent day beautiful,” a third fan chimed in.