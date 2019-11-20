Eminem’s Daughter, Hailie Jade, Rocks A Leather Jacket And Mini Skirt Ensemble

Eminem’s daughter, Hailie Jade, recently wowed her 1.8 million Instagram followers when she posted a stunning picture in which she rocked a leather coat and mini skirt ensemble.

In the picture, Hailie looked positively gorgeous while wearing a cedar-brown leather trench coat with classic lapels. The jacket had a matching leather belt, and Hailie made sure to show off her tiny waist by knotting it tightly. Hailie tagged the item as coming from Lulu’s, a popular and mid-price online clothing boutique, which is likely great news for fans who hope to copy her sartorial chops.

In addition to the leather trench, Hailie stunned in a tight black mini-skirt that hugged her fantastic figure. To keep herself warm in the Chicago chill, she added a pair of sheer black stockings. To complete the outfit, Hailie opted to put on a pair of trendy black high-heeled ankle boots that were tagged as coming from Steve Madden, another trendy, mid-price brand.

Hailie accessorized with a pair of fashionable narrow-framed black sunglasses, a pair of gold hoop earrings.

Injecting some high fashion into the ensemble, Hailie splurged on a black Chloé Faye purse. The trendy accessory, which boasts a suede flap over a leather exterior and a signature ring chain retails for close to $2,000 from boutiques like Neiman Marcus and Saks Fifth Avenue.

Hailie styled her long brunette locks into a sleek and chic low ponytail. She posed angled sideways to the camera, raising her arm to hail a taxi. The other hand held onto her iPhone, which was protected in a gunmetal grey case.

Though Hailie calls Michigan home, the setting of the shot was Chicago, specifically the West Town neighborhood of the city. In the background was an old brick department store, as a well as a beautiful white art-deco era building.

In less than 24 hours, the picture quickly earned over 82,000 likes and more than 700 glowing comments.

“Perfect fall outfit for a perfect Chicago fall day,” one fashion fan raved.

“Omg this outfit,” seconded another, with the hallelujah hands emoji.

“Looks so beautiful Hailie,” added a third, along with a heart-eye face.

“I wonder how many taxis stopped for this gorgeous woman,” teased a fourth, also adding a heart-eye face along with a red heart.

The remaining comments were similar compliments about her beauty and outfit, though a few jokingly suggested that the daughter of rap superstar Eminem should have called an Uber.

Hailie has been hard at work developing her following as an influencer, and her stunning pictures have helped her gain close to half a million new fans since the spring. Another picture that can help explain her social media rise is a pretty coffee shop snap, where the stunner debuted darker hair, as was previously covered by The Inquisitr.