‘World’s Hottest Weather Girl’ Yanet Garcia Flaunts Pert Derriere In Revealing Shorts For New Instagram Snap

Yanet Garcia’s new Instagram post proves that she is called the “World’s Hottest Weather Girl” for good reason. The Mexican beauty regularly shares snaps on social media showing her fans what she is wearing at the television studio each day, and her latest look is quickly raising temperatures among her millions of followers.

The new Instagram snap from Garcia was shared mid-day on Wednesday and showed her wearing dangerously short shorts. The photo shows Yanet standing on the stairs at the television studio, a spot where she regularly poses for her frequent snaps. She is being photographed from behind and she has her head turned toward her shoulder as she looks away from the camera.

Wednesday’s sexy ensemble featured high-waisted shorts that showed plenty of leg and perfectly showcased Garcia’s curvy backside. Yanet added over-the-knee high-heeled black boots and a long-sleeved turtleneck sweater. The Mexican bombshell had one leg a step higher than the other, a position that gave her followers quite the cheeky view of her booty.

This particular post of Yanet’s took off like wildfire. Within just the first 15 minutes after the post went live, more than 100,000 of Garcia’s 12.1 million fans had already liked the snap. In addition, more than 900 comments piled up in just the first 25 minutes.

“Absolutely stunning,” remarked one impressed follower of Yanet’s.

“Inspiration body,” noted another fan who added a fire emoji to emphasize her point.

“You are truly beautiful Yanet,” praised someone else.

Loading...

Many of the comments were written in Spanish and the emoji were plentiful. Naturally, there was plenty of the typical heart and fire emoji sprinkled throughout the hundreds of notes praising Garcia’s latest sultry look. However, this particular snap of Yanet’s prompted quite a few peach emoji comments as well as a tribute to the bombshell’s derriere-focused photo.

Flaunting her bum is nothing new for Yanet. In fact, just a few hours prior to this new post she teased her fans with a photo featuring her amazing figure in just some pink lingerie. Once again, Garcia was positioned such that her curvy booty was impossible to miss.

Of course, Yanet Garcia works hard for that pert bum and her incredible physique. The 29-year-old brunette frequently shares videos of her workouts via her Instagram page and has even teased followers with fitness-focused projects she has been developing. The “World’s Hottest Weather Girl” rarely passes up an opportunity to flaunt the results of her hard work and her followers appear to be especially impressed with this latest snapshot.