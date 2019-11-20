Kylie Jenner Wears Nothing But A Giant Bow In Holiday-Themed Shoot

Kylie Jenner wore nothing but an enormous bow, thigh-high sheer stockings, and the tiniest hint of a thong in one of her most recent Instagram photos.

The shot was one of the latest in Jenner’s week-long rollout for her Kylie Cosmetics’ Holiday Collection, her biggest of the year.

In the image, Jenner stood up and looked off to the side, flaunting her holiday-hued makeup for the world to see. According to the tag in the photo, she rocked Holiday Red Kyliner Liquid Liner Pen on her eyelids, along with a scarlet-hued shadow both above and below her faux lashes. Her cheeks were brushed with a similarly-toned crimson, looking like she had just come in from a winter’s day of snowboarding (one of Jenner’s favorite activities, nonetheless).

While she didn’t tag this particular product in the image, her pout looked like it was painted with the same Naughty List lip kit she had used in previous photos in her holiday series. Her deep brown hair tumbled down from her scalp in waves.

Jenner held the gigantic satin bow tight to her chest, with the bow knotting just below her cleavage; her long nails were lacquered with a holiday ornament-red. Her hip jutted out to the side.

Since it’s posting on Monday, the Keeping Up With The Kardashian star’s photo garnered more than 3 million likes and more than 14,000 comments at the time of this writing.

“Me with my christmas decorations,” one fan commented.

“woah [sic] now this is very hot,” another said.

Another follower tagged their friend and wrote, “I want to be her.”

The image was a sequel to an earlier photo that the makeup mogul posted with the bow. Five days ago, Jenner posted a similar photo, only sitting down, with one half of the gigantic holiday ribbon covering up her entire body (and making it difficult to determine that the bow, was, in fact, a bow, and not just a large piece of satin fabric). In that picture, Jenner looked directly at the camera with her hand grazing her bottom lip.

This Instagram really brought out the red Kyliner, as you can see it make a perfect cat-eye on Jenner’s left eye. You can also get a better glimpse at the billionaire’s sheer stockings, which she rocked in the other picture as well. In this image, she also gave a sultry stare to the camera, which gives fans the perfect angle to see her eye makeup in all its full glory.

As Inquisitr recently reported, Jenner previously rocked a tight red dress and a plunging, satin one to promote her latest collection.