‘RHOA’ Ratings Soared For Kenya Moore’s Return And Topped Nene Leakes’ Comeback

Nene Leakes may have thought that her return to The Real Housewives of Atlanta on Sunday night would draw a big crowd but according to a new report, her appearance on the show didn’t top the return of her co-star and nemesis, Kenya Moore.

On November 20, Radar Online revealed that while Leakes’ first appearance on the 12th season of the Bravo TV reality series did bring in huge ratings for the network, she was unable to top the return of Moore, who was brought back to the show earlier this year after appearing only in a cameo role during Season 11.

According to the outlet, Moore’s return garnered a whopping 1.91 million viewers earlier this month while the return of her co-star, Leakes, captured just 1.85 million viewers on Sunday night.

As fans of the Real Housewives of Atlanta well know, both Leakes and Moore were featured in full-time roles during filming on Season 12 but because Leakes was reportedly steering clear of her co-stars early on during production, she was left out of the first two episodes of the season.

“Viewers still tune in to see NeNe, and that is going to make Kenya really mad,” a show insider revealed to Radar Online.

Throughout the past couple of weeks, Moore has been promoting the new season of The Real Housewives of Atlanta and in a number of interviews, she’s taken aim at Leakes. That said, the insider revealed that when it comes to Moore’s negative comments, Leakes is unconcerned.

While Leakes hasn’t said a whole lot about Moore in her own interviews, she did share a statement with her fans and followers on Instagram over the weekend before the new episode of Season 12 aired.

“Hey ladies, I was here for all the shade! Now when I give it back, don’t be too sensitive and have amnesia! You know how y’all like to play victim,” she wrote.

According to Radar Online, Moore was paid $500,000 for her role on Season 12, which is reportedly much less than her past salary of a reported $1.5 million per season. As for Leakes’ salary, Moore attempted to play down her supposed $2.85 million by suggesting that Kandi Burruss is actually the highest paid cast member.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Leakes said on Instagram over the weekend that Sunday’s night episode of The Real Housewives of Atlanta would be the true “premiere” before suggesting that the first two episodes of the season served as the “pre-show.”

“She’s back for the PREMIERE of RHOA TOMORROW @ 8pm on Bravo!” she shared. “They tried real hard on the pre-show hunni but it didn’t work!”