American ‘Playboy’ Model Antje Utgaard Tugs At Her Bikini Bottoms In Hot New Update

Antje Utgaard shared a hot new update to her Instagram page that is sending her fans into a frenzy. On Tuesday, November 19, the American Playboy model took to the popular social media platform to post a smoldering snapshot in which she flaunts her famous curves in a white ensemble that leaves little to the imagination.

The black-and-white photo show Utgaard on a balcony somewhere in Los Angeles, California, as the geotag she paired with her post indicates. While the background is a bit blurry, it is still clear that she is standing in front of lush vegetation.

The Wisconsin beauty wore a pair of white bikini bottoms that come up above her bellybutton, helping highlight her itty bitty waist as it contrasts with her full, wide hips. The bottoms also feature high-cut legs, which exposes quite a bit of skin. To spice things up even further, Utgaard lifted up the left side of her bikini bottoms.

The blonde bombshell teamed her bottoms with a matching white crop top that features long sleeves. It ties up in the front, creating a cute dangling detail. The top also boasts a low-cut neckline that plunges all the way to her sternum, putting Utgaard’s buxom physique front and center.

The 25-year-old model wore her blonde hair swept over to one side. Her tresses were styled down in large, loose waves that cascade over her shoulders. Her makeup consisted of a dark smokey eye that added drama to her look. A dark shade of lipstick completed her makeup, adding volume to her lips. Utgaard accessorized her outfit with a pair of large hoop earrings.

Topping off the sultry photo, Utgaard posed with one hand on her neck as she looked slightly down with her lips parted.

Since going live, the post — which Utgaard shared with her 1.8 million Instagram followers — has garnered more than 25,800 likes in under a day of being published, as of the time of this writing. The same time period also brought in upwards of 690 comments to the photo, proving to be a hit among her fans.

Users of the social media app flocked to the comments section to praise Utgaard’s beauty and physique, while sharing their admiration for her. Users also attempted to guess the number Utgaard was thinking of, as she explained in her caption.

“Wish i was as fit as you,” one user wrote, trailing the words with a heart eyes emoji.

“The most gorgeous,” said another fan, following the comment with a double pink heart emoji.

“TOP TOP TOP,” a third user chimed in.