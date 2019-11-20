Jonas Brothers Score First Grammy Nomination In Ten Years

The Jonas Brothers have scored their first Grammy nomination in ten years, earning a nod for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for their comeback single, “Sucker.” The members of the group took to Twitter to reveal their surprise and delight at the honor.

Nick Jonas tweeted, “We’re Grammy-nominated!!!!!” and brother Joe celebrated the news with the word “Ah!’ and an emoji.

Kevin Jonas added a video of the family and their friends finding out that they were being recognized for their work, which can be seen below.

The musical group is up against some tough competition in their category.

The Jonas Brothers will square off against Ariana Grande & Social House’s “Boyfriend,” Lil Nas X feat. Billy Ray Cyrus’ “Old Town Road,” Post Malone & Swae Lee’s “Sunflower” and Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello, for “Señorita.”

The last time The Jonas Brothers were nominated for a Grammy Award, they lost to Adele in the category of Best New Artist. Others nominated in that category at that time were Duffy, Lady Antebellum and Jazmine Sullivan.

The year 2019 has been a watershed year for the family band, who reunited after a six-year hiatus to create new music which was included in an album titled Happiness Begins, as well as a subsequent world tour that has lasted throughout the better part of 2019.

Thank you everyone for making this year possible!! From no music a year ago to @RecordingAcad #grammy nomination today! Incredible!!!! pic.twitter.com/Gn7QFVVe2B — kevin jonas (@kevinjonas) November 20, 2019

The Jonas Brothers have evolved from a Disney-backed teen pop band who starred in their own Disney Channel show Jonas and films like Camp Rock and Camp Rock 2: The Final Jam into a more mature, thoughtful group of men who now create music that reflects their move into adulthood.

All of the brothers are now married: Joe to actress Sophie Turner, Nick to actress Priyanka Chopra and Kevin to Danielle Jonas, with whom he shares two daughters Alena and Valentina.

Loading...

These loving relationships are reflected in the band’s current music and tour, which is a family affair where fans can usually see the three women in attendance at their shows. The Jonas wives were also featured in the video for “Sucker” as well.

Other big Grammy nominees this year alongside The Jonas Brothers are Lizzo with eight nods, Billie Eilish and Lil Nas X with six nominations each, Ariana Grande, H.E.R. and Eilish’s brother and musical collaborator Finneas O’Connell scored five nominations each reported Variety.

Perhaps the biggest category of the night, Album of the Year, is filled with blockbuster nominees including Bon Iver’s “I, I,” Lana Del Rey’s “Norman F***ing Rockwell,” Billie Eilish’s “When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?”, Ariana Grande’s “Thank U, Next,” H.E.R.’s “I Used To Know Her,” Lil Nas X’s “7,” Lizzo‘s “Cuz I Love You” and Vampire Weekend’s “Father Of The Bride.”

The 62nd Annual Grammy Awards will air live from the Staples Center on Sunday, January 26, 2020, at 8 p.m. EST, and will be hosted by Alicia Keys.