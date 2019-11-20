‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Ridge Confides In Shauna Who Flirts With Him

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Thursday, November 21 tease that Shauna Fulton (Denise Richards) will put the moves on the dressmaker. Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) is so wrapped up in his own heartache and confusion, that he won’t even realize that the former Vegas showgirl is flirting with him.

Since Ridge moved back into the Forrester mansion, he can no longer share the day’s events with his wife. In fact, it’s because of Brooke Logan Forrester’s (Katherine Kelly Lang) adamant refusal to get along with Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) that Ridge felt that he must leave the Logan estate. When Ridge comes home at the end of the day, Shauna makes herself available to listen to him.

This time around, Ridge will tell Shauna everything that has been weighing on his heart. He will share that Hope Logan (Annika Noelle) manipulated Thomas into signing the adoption papers. The designer also disappeared after having dinner with Hope the previous evening and nobody knows where he is. The dressmaker will also share that Hope made some rather confusing statements about Thomas’ whereabouts and even mentioned that his son was dead.

Ridge will opine that he may not have lost his son after all, per She Knows Soaps. At one point, Ridge was afraid that Thomas did not even care about Douglas Forrester (Henry Joseph Samiri). But now it seems as if Thomas has considered Douglas’ feelings. The little boy desperately wanted Hope as his mother and now Thomas has granted his wish. Even though it’s not what Ridge wanted for his grandson, at least Douglas’ dreams came true.

The soap opera spoilers also suggest that Shauna will tell Ridge that she wanted to see him that day. She set her sights on the dressmaker a long time ago, and even though he doesn’t know it yet, she would love to be the next Mr. Ridge Forrester. Of course, she will flirt with Ridge and let him know how much she admires his parenting skills. In the past, Ridge relished the lavish praise that his wife was unable to give him.

The Inquisitr reports that by the end of the week, “Bridge” will no longer be together. After hearing about Brooke’s deceit, Ridge wants out of their marriage. Although they will both be emotional as they end their marriage, Shauna will be ready to comfort the dressmaker. For her, it will only be the beginning.