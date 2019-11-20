Anastasiya Kvitko Flaunts Dangerous Curves In Skintight White Leggings With Bang Energy Drink

Anastasiya Kvitko sent her fans into a frenzy on Wednesday afternoon with a new video in which she rocked skintight white leggings that showed off her famous backside. The clip was shared to promote Bang energy drink, which Anastasiya sponsors, and it certainly did make a bang on the social media site.

The video showed Anastasiya in various poses outdoors on what appeared to be a cream-colored bridge surrounded by green trees and a highway underneath. She looked absolutely stunning in a tight, reddish-pink sports bra that just barely contained her busty chest, which peeked out at the center. A closer look at the hem of the bra revealed that “PINK” was printed several times in a pale pink color, indicating that the piece may have been from Victoria’s Secret.

The model, who is often referred to as the “Russian Kim Kardashian,” paired the bra with some ultra-tight, white workout leggings. The bottoms featured mesh panels on the sides that began at her hips and traveled all the way down her legs. They also featured a high waist that emphasized her toned abs and hugged her bodacious backside.

Anastasiya finished off the look with a pair of black sneakers, dainty gold bracelets on her wrists, and of course, a black and red can of Bang. She appeared to be sporting a minimal makeup look for the outing that included pale pink lipstick. Her long, brown hair was styled in stick-straight strands that fell down her back and, sometimes, blew over her face in the breeze.

Keeping the energy drink in her right hand, Anastasiya struck several poses on the bridge. In one shot, she leaned her back against the concrete side, giving a clear frontal view of her hourglass figure. In another, she turned around to reveal her pert derriere. At one point, Anastasiya leaned her head back to take a big sip of the drink.

In the caption, she called her view from the bridge “amazing” and tagged Bang.

The post garnered over 28,000 views and just over 200 comments in one hour.

Loading...

“Anastasia you are a gorgeous woman with a beautiful body…” one fan wrote with a bomb emoji.

“Angel eyes perfect size,” another user added with a kissing emoji. “Looking so gorgeous.”

“Woooowwww!!!!! @anastasiya_kvitko Super beautiful, wonder woman and pretty woman you inspire have a great day,” a third follower said.

It’s clear that Anastasiya’s fans love her Bang energy drink promotions. Earlier this month, the model took the beverage to the beach in a tiny blue one-piece for a video that earned 1 million views.