Bebe Rexha Throws Up Her Middle Fingers In Care-Free Photos

Bebe Rexha is currently on tour with the Jonas Brothers and has shared a couple of photos of herself on Instagram throwing up her middle fingers.

The “I’m a Mess” hitmaker posted an image of herself stood in front of a black backdrop that said her name written numerous times in different colors. Rexha, 30, stunned in an unbuttoned white shirt with black tassells that hanged off the front pocket and one of the sleeves. She exposed her bare chest and black bra and paired the ensemble with black jeans and a black and gold belt. Bebe sported her shoulder-length blond hair straight and down with two clips placed at the front. She stared directly at the camera lens and threw both her middle fingers up.

For her caption, she told fans to attend her meet and greet and promised them that she’s a nice person. Rexha hashtagged the post with “HappinessBeginsTour,” which is the name of the Jonas Brothers show she is performing on.

The “I Can’t Stop Drinking About You” songstress geotagged the upload with Infinite Energy Center in Duluth, Georgia.

In the span of 19 hours, her post racked up more than 342,000 likes and over 1,500 comments, proving to be popular with Bebe’s impressive 9.9 million followers.

“I wanna meet u so bad omg,” one user wrote.

“I wanna meet you so bad. You are such an inspirational, kind and amazing person. My dream is to meet you and if that dream comes true I will be so happy,” another shared.

In another recent upload, Bebe flashed a huge cheesy grin in an up-close selfie with her eyes closed. The “Meant to Be” chart-topper wore a black sweater with a printed tiger on it and accessorized herself with two jeweled rectangular hair clips. She sported her hair down and threw one of her middle fingers up.

Rexha mentioned in her caption that people tell her she needs to smile more and that she should write happy songs and that the selfie is her version of a smiling pic.

Within one hour, the picture achieved more than 260,000 likes and over 2,100 comments, proving to be an instant hit.

Loading...

“You got a beautiful smile,” one user commented.

“Smile or no smile you’re still beautiful,” another remarked.

Bebe is no stranger to sharing up-close photos of herself. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Rexha looked super glam in a number of beauty shots.

She will continue her time on the road with the Jonas Brothers across North America until the end of the year.