Brazilian Model Gizele Oliveira Rocks Strapless Black-And-White Swimsuit And Bucket Hat On Instagram

Gizele Oliveira is slaying Instagram yet again with a sizzling new addition to her feed that her fans are absolutely loving.

The Brazilian model’s new post, shared today, was an instant hit with her 1.2 million followers. It included a whopping four photos of the babe striking a variety of poses at the Cuixmala resort in Mexico, a popular hot spot frequented by many models and social media influencers.

Bright greenery provided a colorful background to the slew of snaps, in which Gizele looked beach-ready in a sexy one-piece swimsuit from Onia that did nothing but favors for the babe’s killer physique. The strapless number was nearly all black aside from its cups which were white and tied in a tight knot right in the middle of the model’s bust. The cups gave the number a push-up style and flashed an ample amount of cleavage. Gizele’s followers hardly seemed bothered by her showing off some skin.

Beneath Gizele’s bust was a cut-out design that left half of the Victoria’s Secret model’s flat midsection well within eyesight and teased a glimpse of her sculpted abs.

The lower half of Gizele’s swimwear resembled an ultra high-rise pair of bikini bottoms that clung to her hips in all of the right ways, highlighting her slender frame. The piece also boasted a high-cut leg, allowing the beauty to showcase her long, lean legs and famous curves.

To accessorize her look, the brunette bombshell added a pearl necklace from Vivienne Westwood that had a dainty gold charm right in the middle. She also sported a white bucket hat to give her some relief from the sun, with her dark tresses peeking out from underneath. For the finishing touches, Gizele donned a simple makeup look that let her striking features and natural beauty shine.

Gizele certainly caught the attention of her thousands of fans with the steamy quadruple Instagram update, and it wasn’t long before they began heaping praise on the post. The upload earned over 6,500 likes within its first hour of going live. Dozens of fans took their love of the babe’s look a step further and flocked to the comment section, where many left compliments for the model’s latest jaw-dropping display.

“Stunning look,” one person wrote.

“Beautiful girl,” commented another.

Others used emoji rather than words to express their admiration for the photos, with most opting for the flame and heart-eyed emoticons.

This is hardly the first time that Gizele has showcased her incredible figure on social media. Another recent addition to her page saw her leaving very little to the imagination while on the beach. In that post, she rocked nothing more than a pair of thong bikini bottoms that, at first glance, were easy to miss. The NSFW look also proved popular with the model’s audience, who have awarded the post more than 35,000 likes since it went live on her page.