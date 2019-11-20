Whoopi Goldberg Talks Relationship Status On Tamron Hall: ‘I Don’t Want To Live With Anybody’

Whoopi Goldberg revealed she is very happy as a single woman and said during an interview with Tamron Hall, “I don’t want to live with anybody” when discussing the topic of marriage with the talk show host.

Goldberg, 64, told Hall that she isn’t interested in finding love at this moment, and pushes away ideas expressed by those who mean well by suggesting she should share her life with someone.

“People keep saying, you know, ‘Well, you’ll find somebody.’ But… I’m not looking for anyone. I’m very happy. I don’t want to live with anybody,” she said, as reported by Entertainment Tonight.

“When you make a commitment to someone else, it’s a commitment to ask their opinion and listen and work it out with them,” Goldberg continued. “I don’t want to do that. I don’t. I don’t want to share money. I know it’s terrible, but I don’t want to do it. I know, for me, it doesn’t work.”

Goldberg has been married three times: to Alvin Martin from 1973 to 1979, to David Claessen from 1986 to 1988, and to Lyle Trachtenberg from 1994 to 1995, reported Entertainment Tonight.

Goldberg and Martin share one daughter, Alex.

Goldberg has spoken out about being single multiple times during her years as a moderator on The View, particularly when discussions are raised about marriage and relationships and has always maintained she likes her single status and living with her 20-year-old cat.

Goldberg has also addressed the topic of relationships on paper, penning a book in 2015 titled “If Someone Says ‘You Complete Me’ Run.”

Goldberg says in the book, as noted on the publisher’s page for the tome that she got to hear from a lot of different people about relationships and this had her trying to figure out why the divorce rate is SO high.

She then continued that she has done relationships “badly often,” and hoped that in writing her book, she might share some insight into the subject.

The Tamron Hall Show‘s official Instagram also posted several words of wisdom from the EGOT winner, seen above, during her appearance on the talker.

Fans quickly chimed in with their words of praise for the Hollywood legend in the comments section of the post.

“Whoopi Goldberg is full of amazing gems,” said one fan on the social media site.

A second fan noted The View host, who recently celebrated her 64th birthday, was an “icon.”

Goldberg recently celebrated the day of her birth on the series sharing gifts with viewers and a performance by the cast of Broadway’s Ain’t Too Proud: The Life and Times of the Temptations.