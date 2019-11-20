Celine Dion On Not Wanting To Record ‘My Heart Will Go On’

It may be considered one of her signature songs, but Celine Dion didn’t want to record “My Heart Will Go On” originally, according to Music News.

The “Love Me Back to Life” hitmaker recently admitted that she wasn’t fond of the song when she first heard it and was reluctant to lay down the vocals on the track. Her late husband, Rene Angelil, convinced her to record the song after she was given the demo.

“You know what? This one song that I didn’t want to record — and I’m glad that they [management team] didn’t listen to me — [was] ‘My Heart Will Go On.’ It is true,” Dion told Andy Cohen on his Watch What Happens Live show earlier this week.

“It didn’t appeal to me. I was probably very tired that day… and my husband said, ‘Let’s hold on…” she explained.

“He said, ‘Let’s try to make a little demo,’ and I sang the song once, and they built the orchestra around it. I never re-sang it for the recording, so the demo is the actual recording, but after that, I’ve sung it about three gazillion times!”

Celine isn’t the only singer who didn’t see the potential in “My Heart Will Go On.” Musician David Foster also revealed that he turned down the request to produce the track.

However, the song famously became the theme song for the film Titanic in 1997, as well as one of the best-selling singles in pop history, selling over 18 million copies worldwide. On February 28, 1998, the track debuted at No. 1 on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100 and helped the Titanic soundtrack enjoy a 16-week run at No. 1 on the U.S. Billboard 200 album chart, according to People. “My Heart Will Go On” was taken from Celine’s chart-topping 1997 studio album, Let’s Talk About Love, which also achieved success on the Billboard charts.

At the 1998 Academy Awards, it went on to win Best Original Song. It also won a Grammy Award for Record of the Year.

In the same interview with Andy, Celine explained that she has remained single since the passing of her husband but is keeping everything open when it comes to finding someone new.

Celine shut down the rumor that she was dating one of her dancers, Pepe Munoz, explaining that Munoz is gay and that they are just good friends. However, Celine did reveal that if she was to get herself a new man, she would go on Andy’s show to talk about it.

Last week, Celine released her first album since the death of Rene. The album, Courage, reflects on her life over the past few years.