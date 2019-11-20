Guess Girl Danielle Knudson Wears Dominatrix-Inspired Lingerie: ‘Good Morning’

Canadian bombshell Danielle Knudson wanted to wish her fans a good morning, and she knew the perfect way to do it. She posted a picture to Instagram where she sizzled in black dominatrix-inspired lingerie.

The stunner had given fans a preview of the outfit before. In a previous picture covered by The Inquisitr, she was photographed from the waist up and added a boxy blazer to bring some toughness to the look.

In the new picture, the main aspect outfit remained the same: a black lace balconette bra with matching brief, along with several black straps that wrapped around her body. However, this time, she relinquished the blazer so that her entire body was on full display.

Danielle’s pose in the shot screamed empowerment, and she stood proudly facing the camera to flaunt her incredible body. She jutted out her hip to emphasize her enviable hourglass figure, and the pose expertly served to make Danielle’s slim waist look even smaller by accentuating the curve of her figure.

One arm, decorated with two silver bracelets, softly rested her perky posterior. In a small but scintillating detail, Danielle had her entire hand touching her skin except for a single raised finger.

Showing that the model knew her best angles, Danielle then bent her other leg to show off her incredibly toned leg. Like with the other side, Danielle made sure to artfully pose her hand and tantalizingly placed it on her upper thigh.

With her body free from the blazer, Danielle was able to show off her chiseled collar bone and shoulders. They were both so toned that they reflected light, almost giving the appearance that they were glowing. In addition, several loose tendrils of hair artfully lay on her shoulders.

Her head was angled slightly away from the camera, giving viewers a partial view of her profile and high cheekbones. Her expression managed to be both smoldering and pensive, which likely served to send the pulses of her half million followers racing.

Within just two hours, the shot already earned just shy of 3,000 likes and over 60 comments.

“Now that is a good morning pose,” one awe-struck fan raved.

“What a perfect way to start a perfect day!! Thanks Danielle!! Beautiful!!” echoed another, adding several emoji, including the thumbs-up, fire, and red heart.

“WOW SMOKIN HOT,” proclaimed a third, along with several fire emoji and a kissing face.

The photo was so mesmerizing that even male supermodel Tyson Beckford was persuaded to leave a comment, posting the perfection hand emoji.