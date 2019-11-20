Thursday’s ‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Thomas Proves A Point

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Thursday, November 21 reveal that Hope Logan (Annika Noelle) will be so relieved when Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) shows up in her room. However, she wouldn’t be so happy if she knew that once again the designer has a hidden agenda.

Thomas survived his fall into what appeared to have been hydrofluoric acid. However, it now appears as if either the vat of lethal acid had already been neutralized or it may have been filled with water instead. There is no way that the designer would have survived had the vat been filled with the deadly chemical. Of course, this begs the question if Thomas had staged the whole fall to prove a point.

According to She Knows Soaps, Thomas will soon show his true intentions. It appears as if he has been silent all this time because he wanted to prove a point. B&B fans will remember that Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood), Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye), and Hope all tried to get hold of him but it seemed as if he had vanished into thin air. Now it appears as if Thomas wanted Hope to think that he had died in a bath of hydrofluoric acid and therefore did not answer his phone when they tried to call him.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers indicate that Thomas wants to show Hope that things aren’t always as black-and-white as she wants them to be. For months, Hope and Brooke Logan Forrester (Katherine Kelly Lang) carried on about not being able to trust Thomas because he had kept Beth Spencer’s (Madeline Valdez and River Davidson) identity hidden.

Hope and Brooke repeatedly told him that he could have just said those three words, “Beth is alive.” They felt that Thomas was beyond redemption and that he couldn’t be trusted with his own son. Mother and daughter even plotted to take Douglas Forrester (Henry Joseph Samiri) from his father. Although Thomas did sign the adoption papers, it seems as if he will have the last laugh.

The soap opera spoilers tease that Thomas will have a field day with Hope and Brooke. Both of them suspected that Thomas had died a gruesome death and yet they did not go to the authorities. In fact, they couldn’t even tell Ridge or Steffy, “Thomas is dead.” See how that came back to haunt them?

In fact, The Inquisitr reports that Thomas won’t hesitate to bring Brooke’s actions to the light. He will force Brooke to confess to Ridge. And when the dressmaker learns of his wife’s actions, Ridge will end their marriage.