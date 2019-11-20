‘Deal Or No Deal’ Model Madi Teeuws Tugs On Her Low Cut Top

Deal or No Deal Madi Teeuws floored her close to half a million Instagram followers with a new picture where she tugged at a very low cut white top. In her caption, Madi also thanked her friends for offering their support and helping “remind” her about the important things in life.

The sexy snap comes as rumors have been swirling about her possible relationship with NFL star Danny Amendola, and no doubt many fans will be wondering if the sultry shot hoped to catch the attention of the Lions wide receiver.

It certainly caught the attention of fans, and they went wild over her new update. In the picture, Madi wore the tiniest of white crop tops. It was made from a trendy ribbed material that clung to her trim torso.

However, fans would agree that the most tantalizing aspect of the top was its very low cut neckline, which was pushed down even further when Madi tugged at it with her thumb. The maneuver pulled the neckline down nearly to her belly button, revealing her cleavage in the process.

Madi coupled the top with a pair of ripped and faded jeans. They were a mid-rise cut, which meant that Madi was able to flaunt a generous amount of her toned midriff.

Madi posed by looking straight at the camera and giving it her best smoldering expression. Though one hand tugged at her top, the other appeared close to the waistline of her jeans, and it looked as if it had just unbuttoned her pants.

The blonde beauty sported the tiniest brush of clear gloss on her lips, and otherwise wore no makeup, letting her natural beauty shine through. Her hair was styled into beachy waves, and they expertly framed her face before cascading down to her shoulders.

The sexy shot was accompanied by a thoughtful caption, where Madi expressed her belief that each day was “enough.”

Fans went wild over the picture, and awarded the shot over 20,000 likes and around 230 comments. Many of them offered compliments for the stunning model.

“Absolutely gorgeous photo,” one fan gushed, with a heart-eye face and a red heart.

Loading...

“DM me if you ever want to run off & get hitched,” teased another lovestruck fan.

Others however, expressed their agreement at Madi’s caption.

“Your words are absolutely true,” one user agreed.

“You are like the smartest model I have ever met,” wrote a second, who clearly seemed to take Madi’s words to heart.

The stunner may be more reflective as she just celebrated her birthday. As was previously covered by The Inquisitr, she sizzled in a skimpy blue bikini for the occasion.