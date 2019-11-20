Carrie Underwood Is Gym-Ready In Cloud Funnel Neck Pullover

Carrie Underwood gave fans of her athleisure brand, CALIA by Carrie, a treat on Wednesday when she popped up on the company’s Instagram page rocking their long-sleeved cloud funnel neck pullover in white. In the shared snapshot, the “All-American Girl” singer appears to have paired the sweatshirt with a light-blue tank top and black patterned leggings. With her hair in a high ponytail, Carrie looked ready for the gym in the outfit.

Listed as one of Carrie’s “favorites” on CALIA’s website, the sweatshirt retails for $60 and is available in pink, navy blue, black, and white. According to its product description, it’s designed to be cozy and has been made from a softy and airy fabric.

CALIA customers appeared to vouch for that in the comments section of the post as the item got a couple of rave reviews.

“I have this in this color and in pink…..they are STUNNING & feels like heaven!!!” one Instagram user wrote.

But there were some who voiced complaints about the sweater in particular and some of the brand’s other items.

“Hey! I have that in Black!!! Love it!” another Instagram user added. “Wish it had pockets tho!”

“Please make your shirts and jackets longer!” a third person wrote. “I love them all but they are too short, especially if you have a larger chest.”

Other grouses were about the fact that the brand does not ship internationally. One fan appealed for them to change that on the grounds that Carrie’s husband, Mike Fisher, is from Canada.

But there were also a couple of Carrie’s fans who seemed to ignore the clothing altogether and instead focused on complimenting the country music superstar’s beauty.

“Beautiful, strong, blessed woman right there,” one Instagram user wrote. “Great role model for women!”

This is hardly the first time that Carrie has been in photos featured on CALIA’s Instagram page. In a previous video posted to the page two days ago, she hoisted a medicine ball in what looks like the same outfit that she has on in their most recent photo, minus the pullover.

“Show your workout what you’re made of. #StayThePath,” the caption reads.

The clip has been viewed over 11,000 times.

Carrie has previously said that CALIA’s clothing was inspired by her activewear needs, so her being pictured in the garments seems to go beyond mere marketing.

“The inspiration for this line came from my desire to have clothes that seamlessly take me from workouts to errands, to rehearsals, and beyond,” she said in the press release that accompanied the launch, as reported by Shape Magazine. “As someone who is passionate about health and fitness, I’m excited to offer women a wardrobe that will move with them and encourage them to stay the path of leading an active lifestyle.”