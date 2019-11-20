Luann de Lesseps Wants Jill Zarin To Return To The ‘RHONY’ Cast, But Ramona Singer Hints She Doesn’t

Not everyone wants to see Jill Zarin back on the show.

Jill Zarin has faced rumors of a return to The Real Housewives of New York City ever since she was left out of the Season 4 cast. Unfortunately, when it comes to her future on the Bravo TV reality series, not everyone wants to see her back on the show.

According to a November 17 report from Us Weekly magazine, Zarin was a featured guest during this past weekend’s BravoCon fan festival. After appearing alongside a number of other original cast members of The Real Housewives franchise, she was targeted by her former co-star and friend, Ramona Singer.

Luann de Lesseps confirmed that viewers of The Real Housewives of New York City would be seeing Zarin on upcoming episodes of Season 12, which is expected to air on Bravo TV sometime next year. She went on to say that she would like to see Zarin brought back to the series. However, Singer made it clear that she did not agree with her co-star’s sentiments.

“You’re going to see a little bit of [Jill] on the show. For me, I would bring back Jill,” de Lesseps told the audience.

“I like it just the way we are,” Singer replied.

Currently, the cast of The Real Housewives of New York City consists of de Lesseps, Singer, Sonja Morgan, Tinsley Mortimer, Dorinda Medley, and new cast member Leah McSweeney, whose role on the upcoming season was confirmed over the weekend.

Prior to Sweeney’s addition, longtime cast member Bethenny Frankel, who appeared on eight of the series’ 11 seasons, announced she would not be participating in the show’s 12th season. When Zarin began spending time with the cast amid production on Season 12, as The Inquisitr revealed, many believed she was being considered for a full-time position, replacing Frankel.

Zarin recently spoke to Hollywood Life about her future on The Real Housewives of New York City and revealed that when it comes to a full-time return, she believes her time has passed. She claimed it was her choice to appear on the series only in guest-starring instances.

“A little chill goes a long way, leave them wanting more,” she explained. “Leave when the party’s over, and leave them wanting more. I don’t want to overstay my welcome.”

As for rumors claiming she and Dorinda Medley are not on good terms, Zarin confirmed that the two of them “got into it” at a recent party but insisted they are not in a bad place.

“Dorinda and I are friends,” she stated. “I’m friends with all the girls.”