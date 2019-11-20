Kelly Clarkson Flaunts Killer Figure In Tight Glitter Dress While Rocking Bright Red Lipstick

Kelly Clarkson is stunning in another insanely beautiful new Instagram post. As those who follow the mother of two on social media know, Clarkson regularly shares photos and videos for fans on her popular page and most of the images show off her amazing figure. In her most recent social media share, Clarkson struck a pose on the set of The Voice while rocking a beautiful black dress.

In the shot, Clarkson could be seen standing next to one of the iconic red coaching chairs, putting her hands on her hips. The singer was all smiles for the photo, wearing her blond-dyed locks pulled back in a high top-knot. The stunner rocked a gorgeous application of makeup for the occasion that came complete with eyeliner, mascara, blush, highlighter, and bright red lipstick.

The talk show host put her amazing figure on full display in a curve-hugging black glitter dress that had long sleeves and hit just above her knee, showing off her toned legs. Clarkson completed the look with a pair of black tights and shiny black heels as well as a pair of large gold hoop earrings. In the caption of the image, the singer tagged her glam team and also credited designer Alex Perry for her beautiful dress.

The post has only been live on Clarkson’s account for a short time but it’s already earned her plenty of attention from fans, racking up over 49,000 likes and well over 500 comments. Some of the television personality’s fans commented on the photo to let Clarkson know that she looks stunning while countless others raved over her beautiful body. A few more had no words and chimed in using emoji. A handful of followers expressed their love for The Voice.

“You look great, you’re amazing the world loves you. God Bless,” one of the singer’s fans commented on the post using a series of emoji.

Loading...

“This one is more glam!! You are the queen of everything Kelly!” a second social media user chimed in with a pink heart emoji.

“I Like this image! This is the rockstar I like. Gorgeous!,” wrote a third follower.

Previously, The Inquisitr shared that the singer showed off her hourglass figure in another beautiful dress on the set of the show. In that particular snapshot, Clarkson rocked a tight-fitting leather dress with a pair of tights and high heels. Like her most recent post, that one garnered rave reviews with over 62,000 likes.