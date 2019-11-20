Kacey Musgraves To Take A Break From Music & Go Traveling

At a special screening for her upcoming Amazon Prime Video special, The Kacey Musgraves Christmas Show, in New York City this week, Kacey Musgraves spoke to Entertainment Tonight about how she’s planning to take a break from music. The “Oh, What a World” songstress insists she’s going to start traveling around the world “for fun” to find new inspiration.

“I need to fill up the song bank again. I’m going to travel for fun for once… I’m excited to fill the inspiration tank back up because that always serves me right. Whenever I let myself pause [and] take a second, I benefit from that, and that’s kinda what I need,” Musgraves explained.

“I love being at home hanging out with my horse, hanging out with my husband, and that always gives me song ideas,” she continued.

The “Space Cowboy” hitmaker is married to Ruston Kelly and told ET that she is looking forward to celebrating Christmas with her loved and plans to keep everything low-key like she usually does.

“It’s different every year because we tour a lot. So we have to roll with the flow, trade-off families now that [we’re] married…” Kacey said.

Musgraves insisted that her Christmas is nothing fancy. She admitted she wears sweatpants, eats as much as she can, and plays with her dogs.

Kacey’s upcoming Christmas special is expected to be a celebration of the Christmas season and “spectacular.”

It will include comedy sketches and musical numbers from high-profile names including James Corden, Fred Armisen, Camila Cabello, Lana Del Rey, and Zooey Deschanel to name a few.

The “High Horse” entertainer admitted that she found making it challenging but enjoyed the different experiences she got to have at the same time.

The Kacey Musgraves Christmas Show will debut on Amazon Prime Video on November 29.

Loading...

On Amazon Prime Video’s official YouTube account, she released a trailer for the special which proves it’s going to be a bundle of fun. In the span of seven days, the 42-second clip has been watched more than 1.7 million times, appearing to be anticipated by many fans.

Musgraves is no stranger to releasing projects within the festive season. In 2016, she released her first holiday album, A Very Kacey Christmas, via Mercury Records, which has a Metascore of 82. It consists of four original tracks and guest appearances from The Quebe Sisters, Willie Nelson, and Trigger.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, her follow-up album, Golden Hour, earned the star four Grammy Awards including Album of the Year.