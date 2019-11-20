Brazilian Bombshell Bru Luccas Wears A Bikini Top & Talks About Her Breast Implants

Brazilian bombshell Bru Luccas shared two things with her fans yesterday on Instagram: a sizzling picture in a bikini top, and a discussion about her decision to get breast implants.

In the picture, Bru sweetly smiled while enjoying a trip on a boat in sunny Cancún. The setting was stunning, with crystal blue waters, palm trees, and a picturesque black wood structure in the background.

However, all eyes are likely on Bru, as she sizzled while wearing a flattering bikini top. The top was a classic triangle cut, with a single strap creating a halter neckline. It had a light coral background with pretty jade green abstract accents. It also sported a ruffle trim around the border in the same jade green color. The final touch for the bikini top was a trendy metal detail in the center of the bust.

The colors of the bikini top looked particularly beautiful against Bru’s bronzed skin, and the cut ably flattered her incredible cleavage — which Bru was sure to address.

The brunette beauty completed her look with a pair of blue-green sweatpants that had an elastic waistband that cinched in at her midriff, expertly flaunting her tiny waist. Bru kept the rest of her look simple, wearing little — if any — makeup. Her hair was styled naturally and appeared to be pulled back, either pushed behind her shoulders or made into a low and messy hairstyle.

In her caption, Bru addressed the assets on display in her picture, and talked about her decision to get breast implants. She said that she had gotten the augmentation done around two years ago. Bru also added that she was not pressured to get the procedure done but simply decided it would be best for her body.

Bru confessed that she was incredibly happy with the results and added that she would do it “over and over again.”

The Brazilian bombshell admitted that she decided to bring up the topic because a lot of fans had been asking her about it. Her advice was to do what a person felt best for one’s body and to remember that what was most important was being beautiful on the inside.

Fans loved both the picture and the candid confession, and gave the shot over 120,000 likes and more than 540 comments.

Loading...

“Gorgeous babe,” one fan wrote, along with a heart-eye emoji.

“The cleavage is unmatched!!!” added a second, also adding some heart-eye emoji, along with a pair of hallelujah hands.

“Your best pic,” proclaimed a third, along with a red heart.

Though the above fan thought it was Bru’s best pic, there is certainly much competition for the title. For example, another picture fans loved was one where Bru rocked a tiny black bikini, as previously covered by The Inquisitr.